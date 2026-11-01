Winners of Romanian Filmmakers Union Awards for 2025

BUCHAREST: Andra MacMasters’ first long film, the documentary Bright Future, received the Grand Prix and the UCIN Trophy at the Romanian Filmmakers Union ( UCIN ) Awards for 2025.

The Jury Special Prize went to Milk Teeth by Mihai Mincan, while the award for best director was shared by Eugen Jebeleanu for Internal Zero and Tudor Giurgiu for The Spruce Forest.

Radu Jude won Best Scriptwriter for Kontinental '25.

TATA by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc won Best Documentary.

The winners were chosen by a jury including director/producer Cătălin Mitulescu (President) actress Ada Condeescu, film director Andrei Cohn, film critic Dana Duma, and film director and president of UCIN Laurențiu Damian.

At the gala held on 27 October 2026 at the “Ion Luca Caragiale” National Theatre in Bucharest the Romanian Film Critics Association also presented its awards.

The partners of the gala included the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), DACIN SARA, and UPFAR-ARGOA.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

AWARDS OF THE ROMANIAN FILMMAKERS UNION:

Grand Prix and UCIN Trophy:

Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Jury Special Prize:

Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania

“Lucian Pintilie” Best Director Award:

Eugen Jebeleanu for Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)

Produced by Icon Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania

Tudor Giurgiu for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Avanpost, OWH Studio

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Scriptwriter:

Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

Best Cinematographer:

George Chiper Lillemark for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Best Costumes:

Cireșica Cuciuc for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film, RT Features production

Coproduced by microFILM, Nabis Filmgroup, Paul Thiltges Distributions, Samsa Films, Bord Cadre Films, Soveign

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), ÖFI, ÖFI+, Film Fund Luxembourg, Creative Europe MEDIA

Best Production Design:

Alexandra Alma Ungureanu for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Bad Crowd, Angel Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Leading Actress:

Ilinca Hărnuț in Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Daniela Nane in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Produced by Quantum Media Creative

Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center

Best Leading Actor:

Mircea Andreescu in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Best Supporting Actress:

Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Best Supporting Actor:

Adonis Tanța in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Best Editor:

Dana Bunescu for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production

Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma and INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel

Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost

Best Sound:

Dana Bunescu, Guillaume Solignat, Pascal Mazière for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Ujică

The “Adrian Enescu” Original Music Award:

Ștefan Panea, Florin Gorgos for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Best Short Fiction Film:

Index (Romania)

Directed by Radu Muntean

Best Documentary:

TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

Best Animated Film:

On Saint Nicholas’ Eve / În seara de Moș Nicolae (Romania)

Directed by Emy-Mirel Ivașcă

Best Television Film:

Ioan Petru Culianu – Ioan câte dimineți în numele tău (Romania)

Directed by Irina Szasz

The ”Alexandru Tatos” Opera Prima Award:

Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Newcomer Award:

Norbert Boda for directing the short fiction film How I Learned Not to Kill Myself / Cum am învățat să nu mă omor (Romania)

The Academic “Mihnea Gheorghiu” Award of the Romanian Filmmakers Union:

Actor Marcel Iureș, for his artistic career in cinema and theatre

Lucian Pricop, In Memoriam:

Vice-president of the Romanian Filmmakers Union

Excellency Diploma:

Make-up artist Maria Anton

AWARDS OF THE ROMANIAN FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION:

The “Ion Cantacuzino” Award for Film Criticism:

Andreea Pătru

The “George Littera” Award for Film Book:

Texticole. Texte și articole despre cinema 1990-2025

By Lucian Georgescu

Diploma for Romanian Film:

Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan