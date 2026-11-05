Three Nominations for British Independent Film Awards for Romanian/British Doc Something Familiar

BUCHAREST: The first long documentary by the Romanian-born UK-based film director Rachel Taparjan, Something Familiar, scooped three nominations for the British Independent Film Awards, in the Best Feature Documentary, Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary, and The Raindance Maverick Award categories.

While helping a woman search for her birth mother, the filmmaker is drawn into her own family history, uncovering a dark cloud that has long hung over its women. Through filmmaking as both inquiry and a gesture of care, she explores whether self-authorship can rewrite inherited family narratives.

Something Familiar / Atât de familiar was produced by Monica Lazurean-Gorgan and Elena Martin through Romania’s Manifest Film in coproduction with Aleksandra Bilić through My Accomplice (UK).

The film had its world premiere in the International Competition at CPH:DOX 2026 and won BFI & CHANEL Filmmaker Award on 14 October 2026.