Come Film in Romania Showcase: Romania Named First Country of Focus at American Film Market 2026

LOS ANGELES: The American Film Market ( AFM , 2026) has invited Romania as its first Country of Focus at the 2026 edition, held 10 – 15 November, and it is partnering with the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, and Creative Romanian Film Makers .

Eleven Romanian companies that are being showcased at LocationEXPO 1005 & 1037: Augmented Films, Bullsrecords, Frame Film, Idea Film, Mavish Ask, Negrea Visuals, Nomad Films Global, Profesional Film Partners, Quantum Media Creative, Sýmbolon, and Tarnovski Marketing Consultancy.

Four films will screen at AMC Century City 15 as part of the Country of Focus: Comatogen by Igor Cobileanski, produced by Romania’s Quantum Media Creative and coproduced by OWH Studio (Moldova) in association with Visual Walkabout (Romania), The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania) by Valeriu Andriuță, produced by Amprenta Films and coproduced by Idea Film, as well as the projects in postproduction Gone Guy / Panamericanul by Andrei Dăscălescu, produced by Filmlab, and Grounded / Între granițe by Ligia Ciornei, produced by Filmlab in coproduction with Sarke Studio and Chainsaw Europe (https://www.chainsaweurope.com/).

A panel Beyond The New Wave: Romania As Your Next Production Partner will take place on 14 November 2026, attended by writer/director/producer Cristian Mungiu, Valentin Savu, General Manager of the Romanian Office for Film and Investments in Culture (OFIC, ofic.ro), Alma Bacula, Head of Production and Partner at Icon Films (https://iconfilms.ro/), as well as producers Iuliana Tarnovețchi of Alien Films Entertainment (https://www.alienfilmsentertainment.com/), Gabriel Popescu of Frame Film (www.framefilm.ro), and Ionuț Ionescu of Idea Film (www.fastideaproduction.com).

“Since 2016, Creative Romanian Filmmakers has brought Romanian producers to the world’s most important film markets and festivals, and the American Film Market has always been a key stop on that journey. Being named Country of Focus this year is a milestone for our entire industry – an invitation to buyers, sales agents and producers to discover Romanian stories, talent and locations, and to build lasting partnerships with us,” Mihai Lupu, the Managing Director of Creative Romanian Film Makers, said in a statement.

ROMANIAN CASH REBATE HIGHLIGHTS

30% cash rebate on local eligible expenditure;

up to 10 m USD for a single project;

minimum local expenditure - 100,000 USD;

can be combined with other state aid.

ELIGIBLE PROJECTS:

short, medium and long feature films;

series and mini-series;

artistic documentaries;

animation.

ELIGIBLE EXPENSES:

payments made to Romanian companies;

payments made to local individuals;

payments made to foreign individuals, subject to witholding tax in Romania.

Come Film in Romania Showcase at the American Film Market 2026 Lineup:

AUGMENTED FILMS

Augmented Films is a newly established company founded by Ligia Ciornei, focused on the production of immersive films and content in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). With a diverse portfolio of projects, the company explores new ways of storytelling and creating captivating cinematic experiences, utilising emerging technologies to offer the audience a deep and innovative interaction with visual art.

WEBSITE: www.augmentedfilms.com

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BULLSRECORDS

Founded and led by producer Marian Achim, Bullsrecords is a Bucharest-based music label and recording studio with millions of streams worldwide, now bringing its creative expertise to film and television. We create original scores and songs tailored to each production, from intimate dramas to high-energy action. Our sound spans pop, dance, EDM, reggaeton, afrobeat and authentic Balkan music, combining Eastern European character with contemporary international appeal. Our in-house studio handles everything from composition and recording to mixing and mastering, using premium equipment including Neve, Tube-Tech, Manley and Neumann.

Based in Bucharest, we offer experienced musicians, flexible collaboration and competitive production costs. Every track we create carries passion, soul and dedication.

Let's find the sound of your next story.

WEBSITE: www.bullsrecords.com

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PHONE: (+40) 756 337 825

FRAME FILM

WHERE STORIES IGNITE AND IMAGINATION SOARS

Unleash Your Vision with FRAME FILM

Embark on a cinematic adventure with FRAME FILM, the powerhouse production company that pushes boundaries and transcends borders. Our international team of master storytellers, visionary directors, and trailblazing producers are fueled by an insatiable passion to bring your stories to life. With our cutting-edge studio complexes in Romania and Slovakia, we’re ready to catapult your project into the global spotlight. From silver screen epics to binge-worthy TV series and mind-blowing commercials, FRAME FILM is your partner in creating unforgettable, mesmerizing experiences for audiences worldwide.

WEBSITE: www.framefilm.ro

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IDEA FILM

We created Idea Film, several years ago, during a cup of coffee. So yes, it didn’t take long till we figured out that this is what we wanted to do, together. And then, we drank some more coffee with clients that became our friends. This didn’t take long either. We continue to do so with old friends and new clients and collaborators. Some things don’t need to change. This friendly approach and our background in film and commercial production for over 16 years was appealing to more than 80 clients from all over the world.

Today there are more than 400 projects we took part in. Our passion and our never resting curiosity urge us to discover visual and storytelling concepts that can improve or refresh the perception of your company within your target audience. We can offer everything you need from concept development to the final product. And, of course, a cup of coffee.

Let’s not forget that we have the coolest jobs in the world.

With a cup of Joe

WEBSITE: www.fastideaproduction.com

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PHONE: (+40) 723 630 398

MAVISH ASK

Situated in the picturesque city of Iași, Romania, Mavi Productions stands as a cinematic powerhouse with a trail of accolades from prestigious film festivals. Our works have been celebrated at renowned events like the St. Louis International Festival, Oregon Film Festival, Portland Film Festival, and Izmir International Festival, establishing Mavi Productions as a name synonymous with quality and creativity. Specialising in a diverse range of cinematic expressions, from short films and documentaries to animations and feature films, our portfolio reflects a commitment to storytelling that transcends cultural boundaries. The universal appeal of our productions has resonated with audiences on a global scale, underlining our capacity to connect with viewers from all walks of life.

At Mavi Productions, our dedication to excellence extends beyond borders, creating an indelible mark in the international film landscape. Join us as we continue to captivate audiences, break new ground, and redefine the possibilities of storytelling in the heart of Romania.

WEBSITE: www.maviproductions.com

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PHONE: (+40) 722 375 038

NEGREA VISUALS

Negrea Visuals is a Romania-based video production company specialising in cinematic filmmaking, creative direction, and professional video editing. Led by Alex Negrea, an experienced videographer and filmmaker based in Iași, Negrea Visuals brings ideas to life through powerful visuals and thoughtful storytelling. From filming and directing to editing and postproduction, every stage is handled with creativity, precision, and a clear artistic vision.

The company produces promotional films, commercials, brand videos, event films, and visual content for clients across Romania. Combining years of experience with a passion for visual storytelling, Negrea Visuals turns concepts into films that capture attention, communicate emotion, and make an impact.

INSTAGRAM: @negreavisuals

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PHONE: (+40) 735 195 545

NOMAD FILMS GLOBAL

Nomad Films Global is a creative film and video production studio specialising in cinematic storytelling, documentaries, short films, music videos, luxury travel, and hospitality content creation. Founded by a passionate duo of visual storytellers, we bring together filmmaking, photography, original music production, and creative direction to transform ideas, destinations, and experiences into captivating visual stories. Our work spans a wide range of creative productions, from documentaries, cinematic short films, and music video productions to luxury hotel films, destination campaigns, lifestyle photography, and commercial content. Whether capturing the atmosphere of an exclusive resort, telling a powerful documentary story, or bringing a musical vision to life, we approach every project with creativity, attention to detail, and a distinctive cinematic perspective.

What sets Nomad Films Global apart is our multidisciplinary approach, combining artistic vision with strategic marketing and professional production expertise. With backgrounds in visual arts, fashion, photography, filmmaking, music production, and digital marketing, we create content that goes beyond aesthetics. Our productions are designed to evoke emotion, inspire audiences, communicate meaningful stories, and establish strong connections between brands and their viewers.

Driven by a passion for cinema, music, travel, and storytelling, Nomad Films Global collaborates with brands, artists, hotels, and creative professionals worldwide. From the initial concept to filming, editing, sound design, and final production, we bring stories to life through a unique combination of visuals, sound, and emotion. Our vision is to create films that inspire, stories that resonate, and visual experiences that leave a lasting impression.

WEBSITE: www.nomadfilmsglobal.com

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PHONE: (+40) 721 506 012

PROFESIONAL FILM PARTNERS

Hello, we are Profesional Film Partners, a film production company based in Bucharest, Romania. We are proud to be a part of the dynamic and ever-evolving film industry in our country. At Profesional Film Partners, we believe in the power of creativity and quality. Our young and talented partners work closely with established filmmakers to bring the best possible projects to life. Our passion for film is evident in everything we do, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry.

We have a proven track record of success, with several successful coproductions under our belt. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the high standards we set for ourselves and the projects we work on. We also own our own studio, which provides a state-of the- art production facility for our projects. With the latest technology and equipment, we are well-equipped to handle all aspects of film production, from pre-production to postproduction. At Profesional Film Partners, we are passionate about film and we are eager to make a big impact in the industry. We are always looking for new and exciting projects to work on and we are eager to collaborate with like-minded partners to bring our vision to life.

Whether you're a filmmaker, producer, or film lover, we invite you to join us on our journey. Let's create something great together.

WEBSITE: www.fastproductionfilm.ro

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PHONE: (+40) 314 321 470

QUANTUM MEDIA CREATIVE

Quantum Media Creative SRL is an independent film, media, and technology production company based in Bucharest, operating at the intersection of cinema, digital content, and multimedia distribution. The company develops and produces film projects, series, and digital content, with a portfolio that includes productions appreciated by both audiences and critics,

created in collaboration with established directors from Eastern Europe. Its production activity is complemented by postproduction services, photography, and visual content development for clients across various industries.

In parallel, Quantum Media Creative has developed its own digital ecosystem, including the streaming platform eTheatrum, dedicated to the distribution of theatre performances and Romanian films, as well as audio-video content distribution solutions for commercial spaces, particularly within the HoReCa sector.

The company is led by producer and director of photography Cristian Gugu, a graduate of UNATC, with over two decades of experience in the film industry. Throughout his career, he has been involved in the production and coproduction of numerous documentaries, short films, and feature films, collaborating with renowned directors and contributing to internationally awarded projects.

Quantum Media Creative aims to integrate film production with advanced digital technologies, developing scalable solutions for the distribution and monetisation of media content. Through this approach, the company strengthens its position in the regional market and expands its capacity to operate within the global digital content ecosystem.

WEBSITE: www.filmmakers.ro

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PHONE: (+40) 722 600 77 1

SÝMBOLON

Cultural production studio · Bucharest

The studio

Sýmbolon is a cultural production studio based in Bucharest. We develop films, build cultural IP, and produce the visual work that surrounds both. In a culture organised around volume, we work on structure, and on what outlasts the week it was published in. Narrative here is a system for constructing meaning. Every project begins with a central question, about identity or memory or value, and the form is built to answer it rather than applied to it afterwards. That discipline is why the work moves between artistic, commercial and cultural territory without losing its integrity. A wine collection, an education campaign, a corporate film and a feature in development are the same problem approached at different scales.

The work

We make motion identities and title sequences, and the vertical cuts each one needs to hold up on a phone. We work in CGI and 3D where the image cannot be filmed, as with a perfume bottle lit like a portrait or a machine opened in space so that its interior can be seen. We make broadcast graphics for television and sport, built to be read in the second they are on screen, and product presentation for cosmetics and consumer technology, where the object has to look worth its price on a screen it was never designed for. Corporate film or podcast production follow the same method: one production cut into a library a company publishes on its own calendar.

Where the work needs a camera, we have strong partnerships with awarded East European DoPs, cinematographers, and directors experienced in documentary films, full feature films, and TV commercials.

At AFM 2026, we are looking for a producer to partner with us at the development stage for Exodus 1903, a historical drama about the 1903 Kishinev pogrom.

WEBSITE: www.symbolon.studio

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PHONE: (+40) 740 254 143

TARNOVSKI MARKETING CONSULTANCY

Marketing consultancy & branding

TARNOVSKI helps businesses make better-founded marketing decisions and turn them into distinctive brands and communications. We are an independent marketing consultancy working with companies launching new brands or products, entering new markets or reconsidering how they compete. We help them define who to reach, what to offer and why customers should choose them.

Our work combines independent strategic judgement with creative execution. We examine the challenge behind the brief, establish a direction and develop the brand identity and communications needed to put it into practice. Assignments can address a specific question or continue through strategy, brand development and implementation.

Our capabilities include market and competitor analysis, customer insight, segmentation, positioning, marketing strategy, brand architecture, naming, verbal and visual identity, pricing policies, communications strategy and campaign concepts.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Bucharest since 2017, we have worked with 130+ brands across 12+ countries. Our experience spans banking, healthcare, automotive, technology, FMCG and wine. Clients and partners include McDonald’s, Audi, Volkswagen, Castel Mimi, Acibadem Healthcare, USAID and United Nations organisations.

We question the brief when the evidence calls for it, explain the choices behind our recommendations and carry those choices into the creative work.

WEBSITE: www.tarnovski.com

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PHONE: (+40) 750 421 333

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