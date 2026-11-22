Mihai Lupu spoke about his takeways from AFM 2026, what should Romanian cinema expect following this spotlight, and also about how US buyers and studio executives reacted to the updated 30% incentive scheme and what concrete steps are being taken to guarantee predictability for incoming productions.

Eleven Romanian companies were presented within the Come Film in Romania showcase: Augmented Films, Bullsrecords, Frame Film, Idea Film, Mavish Ask, Negrea Visuals, Nomad Films Global, Profesional Film Partners, Quantum Media Creative, Sýmbolon, and Tarnovski Marketing Consultancy.

Four films screened as part of the Country of Focus: Comatogen by Igor Cobileanski, produced by Romania’s Quantum Media Creative and coproduced by OWH Studio (Moldova) in association with Visual Walkabout (Romania), The Circle / Cercul (Moldova, Romania) by Valeriu Andriuță, produced by Amprenta Films and coproduced by Idea Film, as well as the projects in postproduction Gone Guy / Panamericanul by Andrei Dăscălescu, produced by Filmlab, and Grounded / Între granițe by Ligia Ciornei, produced by Filmlab in coproduction with Sarke Studio and Chainsaw Europe.

A panel Beyond The New Wave: Romania As Your Next Production Partner took place on 14 November 2026.

FNE: What are your takeaways from the 2026 AFM as Romania was the market’s first-ever Country of Focus?

Mihai Lupu: Honestly, the main feeling was "finally." We've been bringing Romanian companies to AFM since 2017, knocking on doors one meeting at a time. This year the doors were already open and people came to us. Our 11 companies met close to 600 companies at the stand, nearly 400 of them brand-new contacts from more than 20 countries. Early estimates put the potential deals at around 35 m EUR. These are still prospective numbers, but the direction is very clear. Even better, almost everyone came back with partners who want to visit Romania. The biggest takeaway is that the interest is (also) commercial. People weren't only asking "who's the next Mungiu?" They were asking "can I shoot my thriller there next spring?"

FNE: What stood out as the biggest highlights of the Come Film in Romania showcase during this landmark edition?

Mihai Lupu: The panel Beyond The New Wave: Romania As Your Next Production Partner lineup said it all. Valentin Savu, General Manager of the Romanian Office for Film and Investments in Culture (OFIC, ofic.ro), moderated. Cristian Mungiu joined us on Zoom. Then we had four producers who do the actual work on the ground: Iuliana Tarnovețchi (Alien Films Entertainment, https://www.alienfilmsentertainment.com/), Ionuț Ionescu (Idea Film, https://ideafilm.ro/), Alma Bacula (Icon Films, https://iconfilms.ro/) and Gabriel Popescu (Frame Film, https://framefilm.ro/), plus Viorel Chesaru, President of Creative Romanian Filmmakers. Having a Palme d'Or winner, the national film office and working producers on one stage showed the whole picture: the talent, the institutions and the people who can deliver your shoot. The room was full and people stayed after to talk, which is the real test in LA. And having a Romanian film awarded at every major festival in 2026 gave us a great opening line.

FNE: How did US buyers and studio executives react to the updated 30% incentive scheme at AFM, and what concrete steps are being taken to guarantee predictability for incoming productions?

Mihai Lupu: The 30% itself got a very positive reaction. It's competitive and people understand it immediately. The first follow-up was always "Is the money there, and when?" That's fair, and we answered it head-on. The cash rebate is working again. On top of that, there are talks about funding the scheme from a share of the government's gambling tax revenue, most likely through a dedicated agency, with the goal of covering the rebate cash flow upfront. We estimate this could be in place by Q3 2027. That's the key piece, because predictability is the whole game. Producers can plan around a scheme they can bank on.

FNE: Globally, Romania is famous for its festival-winning arthouse cinema, yet the AFM showcase, including panels like “Beyond the New Wave”, heavily promoted commercial coproductions, genre films, and production services. Was it challenging to convince American buyers that Romania is just as competitive for commercial, big-budget, and genre projects as it is for auteur cinema?

Mihai Lupu: That was completely on purpose. The New Wave is our best calling card, and we're very proud of it. But AFM is a market, and buyers and producers there want projects, partners and places to shoot. Our arthouse reputation already does the job of proving that we have world-class talent. The showcase showed what that talent can do across the whole range: genre films, commercial coproductions and full production services for international shoots. That's why we called the panel "Beyond the New Wave." It was never about leaving arthouse behind. It was about showing there's much more to discover. The response proved us right: a large share of the potential deals our companies brought home are in production services, locations, equipment and coproductions.

FNE: Was it challenging to convince American buyers that Romania is just as competitive for commercial, big-budget and genre projects as for auteur cinema?

Mihai Lupu: Less than you'd think! Plenty of Americans had already shot in Romania or knew someone who had, so we weren't starting from zero. Romania has hosted international productions for decades. What we had to do was update the picture: experienced crews who work on both arthouse and big commercial shoots, great and very varied locations, studios, a competitive 30% incentive and real value for money. Having producers on stage who do both kinds of work made it very concrete. The only real hesitation was about the rebate's predictability, and that's exactly what we're fixing with the new funding mechanism, expected by Q3 2027. Once people saw the full package, the conversation quickly moved from "why Romania?" to "when can we come?"

FNE: What should Romanian cinema expect following this spotlight at AFM? Looking ahead, what still needs to improve, and on what timeline?

Mihai Lupu: More of this! We've already put Romania forward to be Country of Focus at another major market in 2028. In 2027 we'll keep pushing in North America: the SEE Film Festival in LA, Sundance in its first year in Boulder, and the Toronto IFF. Fjord's Oscar campaign and its North American release will also be a great test of how far Romanian films can travel with wider audiences.

What still needs work, in order of urgency:

Rebate cash flow and predictability. The new funding mechanism should be in place by Q3 2027.

Infrastructure and crew depth, so we can host several big productions at the same time. That's a 2–3 year effort.

Consistency. One spotlight year is great, but we need to show up strongly every year.

I'm optimistic. The interest is there, and now we deliver.

Click HERE for more information about the Come Film in Romania showcase at AFM 2026.