BUCHAREST: FNE spoke with Ligia Ciornei about the latest American Film Market (AFM), where Romania was its first-ever Country of Focus, her takeaways from the Romanian Creative Film Makers (CRFM) showcase at AFM, and her new directorial project, Grounded, which was screened as WiP during AFM.

The American Film Market (AFM, 2026) has invited Romania as its first Country of Focus at the 2026 edition, held 10 – 15 November, and it has partnered with the Romanian Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade, and Creative Romanian Film Makers.

Eleven Romanian companies were showcased at LocationEXPO under the Come Film in Romania umbrella, including Augmented Films, a newly established company founded by Ligia Ciornei, focused on the production of immersive films and content in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). At the same time, Ciornei’s sophomore feature Grounded / Între granițe, produced by Filmlab in coproduction with Sarke Studio and Chainsaw Europe, was among the four Romanian films screened as part of the Country of Focus.

Born in Suceava, near the Ukraine border, and living in Bucharest, Ligia Ciornei is a film director, producer, scriptwriter, CEO, and a festival director and selector. She earned a BA and MA in film directing and production from the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale" (UNATC) in Bucharest, where she has pursued a PhD focused on immersive cinema distribution and technology. She completed research residencies at the University of Southern California and the Birmingham Institute of Robotics.

She currently serves as the CEO of EPYRON, founder and CEO of the Festival of Thinking (held in Bucharest and New York), she is a producer at Noetic Ark and Filmlab, a film selector at Simfest, and an artistic consultant for Noetic Ark. She is also a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. She directed, wrote, and produced her debut feature Clouds of Chernobyl / Anul pierdut 1986 (2022, produced by PalaFilm and Noetic Ark in coproduction with Chainsaw Europe, Adenium Film and Doctor’s Studio).

FNE: As a director and producer present at AFM with your new project, Grounded / Între granițe, but also in the Creative Romanian Film Makers showcase, what are your impressions after the closing of AFM?

Ligia Ciornei: AFM is a very pragmatic market. You don't come there to be artistically validated, you come to find out if your film has a place in the world and who is willing to take it further. That's what I liked this year: the conversations were direct, to the point, without unnecessary politeness. What surprised me was the interest in European auteur films that can also speak to an American audience. It confirmed something I've felt for a long time: Americans aren't looking for Eastern European "exoticism", they're looking for stories that relate to them too. And the Creative Romanian Film Makers showcase gave us something that an independent producer hardly achieves alone: ​​a coherent presence, of the country, not just of the project.

FNE: What did it mean for Romania to be invited for the first time as Country of Focus at AFM?

Ligia Ciornei: It was a signal that Romanian cinema is no longer viewed only as a festival phenomenon, but also as an industry with which you can do business. The fact that the delegation was led by Cristian Mungiu gave artistic weight, and the Country of Focus format opened the doors to buyers and financiers. For my generation of producers, this matters enormously: it shows us that we can think of Romanian films from the beginning as films with international life, not just as films that, with luck, end up abroad.

FNE: Tell us more about your new film. What feedback did you get about it at AFM?

Ligia Ciornei: Grounded / Între granițe is picture lock, and now we are working on sound and colour grading. It's a Romania/Ukraine/USA coproduction, produced by myself with Viorel Chesaru and Larysa Gutarevych, with Claudia Gerini, Isabela Neamțu and Hanna Birzul in the main roles. The film follows three women, an Italian, a Romanian and a Ukrainian, whose destinies are linked at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in the first days of the war. It's a docu-fiction: I shot then, in real time, and built the fiction around those images. For me, the border is not just a line on the map, it's a place where people are forced to decide who they are.

At the WiP screening at AFM, most people reacted to the mix of documentary and fiction. They also noted that the film is not actually about war, but about the clash between three strong female personalities at a time when war forces them to face each other.

FNE: Do you already have some specific achievements after the film's presence at AFM? I'm thinking maybe a sales agent.

Ligia Ciornei: On Grounded, we manage international sales through Noetic Ark, my sales company in New York, so I wasn't necessarily looking for a classic sales agent, but suitable partners in the territories. After AFM we have open conversations with distributors and platforms, both in the US and Europe, which I prefer not to name until they become contracts. I can say though that the film has moved past the "interesting, keep us posted" stage and into real discussions about release windows and territories.

FNE: How important is it for a Romanian producer to participate in showcases like those organised by Creative Romanian Film Makers? As you already participated in several showcases like these so far, how did they help you?

Ligia Ciornei: Very important, especially for independent producers. In the big markets, a single Romanian project is easily lost; a coherent delegation is much more visible. I've been to the CRFM showcases at Cannes, MIPCOM, AFM, EFM, TIFF, Sundance, etc. and each one brought me something different: some coproduction contacts, others meetings with buyers I wouldn't have been able to approach otherwise. But the most valuable is the effect over time. People see you again from one market to another, they recognise you, they come to trust you. In this industry, relationships are built over years, not in a single meeting, and showcases give you exactly that continuity.