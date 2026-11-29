BUCHAREST: The new documentary Small Expectations / Micile speranțe by Alexandru Solomon had been picked up by Cinephil ahead of its world premiere which took place in the Frontlight sidebar of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA, 12 – 22 November 2026).

This first-person investigation, shot from April 2024 to the summer of 2025, traces the turbulent run-up to Romania’s 2025 presidential election, pitting moderate independent Nicușor Dan against far-right rivals: Trump-aligned firebrand George Simion and ultranationalist Călin Georgescu.

Ada Solomon’s microFILM produced the documentary in coproduction with Frederik Nicolai and Annabel Verbeke through Belgium’s While We’re Here with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Flemish public broadcaster VRT, the Romanian public television (TVR), and Avanpost Media.

The film will be released in Romanian cinemas in January 2027, distributed by Forum Film.