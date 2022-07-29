Israeli/American Feature Film The King of Sunflowers Shoots in Serbia

BELGRADE: The Israeli/American feature film The King of Sunflowers directed by Emil Ben Shimon is currently shooting on locations in Serbia. The production is serviced by She Films company and it is using the Serbian tax rebate incentive programme.

The King of Sunflowers is conceived as a thrilling and unknown story of the man who used the special Sunflower method he developed to save the internet from collapse, paving the way for new technological heights. But now he must embark on a new struggle to save the world from the destructive ills the internet inflicts on humanity.

The script was written by Izhar Har-Lev and Oren Safdie. The main cast is composed by Martin Delaney, Leo Hatton, Sophie Hopkins, Troy Hewitt, Michael Curran Dorsano, Stuart Milligan, Greg Canestrari, Reis Daniel, JT Stocks and Waj Ali.

The King of Sunflowers is produced by Israeli MNO INTERNATIONAL with Ori Yardeni as executive producer.

The shooting is taking place solely on locations in Serbia 18 July – 18 August 2022.