Vasilije Nikitović’s Motka Premieres at Newly Founded International Film Festival in Niš

The festival is held 29 August – 3 September 2026 under the slogan “More Than a Game”.

A group of marginals spends their days in a remote coffe shop in downtown Belgrade. They will try to change the world, while their own is falling apart before their eyes. They found a secret organisation that will declare war injustice and common sense. When everything else fails, all they have left is the Rod (Motka in Serbian).

“We shot this film in 21 days but it took us six months of extensive preparations, three of which actor stemming from the film’s specific nature – one shot per one sequence, the longest one running for 9 minutes and 11 seconds. And prior to that the project was developed for seven years altogether. And there is yet another curiosity: music score is comprised of drums only,” Nikitović told FNE.

Vasilije Nikitović also wrote the script and produced it through Kinooko, together with TS Media, with support from Film Center Serbia and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia.

The budget was 900,000 EUR.

The shooting took 21 days on locations in Belgrade and the vicinity from January to April 2026.

Production Information:

Producers:

Kinooko (Serbia)

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TS Media (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Vasilije Nikitović

Scriptwriter: Vasilije Nikitović

DoPs: Dušan Ivanović, Dimitrije Joković Džima

Editor: Mioš Božić

Sound designer: Aleksandar Protić

Production designer: Matija Jovan Jokić

Costume designer: Marija Jelić

Composer: Marija Jelić

Cast: Zlatan Vidović, Denis Murić, Marko Baćović, Vahid Džanković, Miloš Rušitović, Saša Ali, Slavko Štimac, Branislav Lečić Marina Pavlović, Saša Joksimović, Lola Andjela Zimonjić, Srđan Žika Todorović, Mlađen Crkvenjaš, Bojan Pantić, Marija Jelić, Iva Štrljić