BOX OFFICE: Kengur Is Coming Back Home Successful at Serbian Box Office

BELGRADE: Kengur Is Coming Back Home / Kengur se vraća kući written and directed by Miroslav Momčilović went straight to the second place in the charts, second to Brad Pitt’s Heart of the Beast admission-wise over the course of its first week in Serbian cinemas. Up to this point it has amassed 13,877 admissions, grossing 75,569 EUR / 8,874,033 RSD.

After the end of a brilliant playing career in England's Premier League and a not so brilliant coaching episode in London, Zoran Paunović Kengur returns to Serbia together with his dark-skinned fiancee Elektra. He arrives in style, full of plans and a patriotic charge.

This fresh Serbian film might be viewed as a sequel to the 2004 blockbuster When I Grow up, I’ll Be Kengur / Kad porastem biću Kengur, also written by Miroslav Momčilović, but directed by Radivoje Andrić and produced by Yodi Movie Craftsman.

However Momčilović, whilst describing the new film as a sports romantic comedy, stresses that this is not a follow-up to that beloved classic: „It's clearly not a sequel. I don't like doing sequels that exhaust the story. Rarely does the second part manage to be better than the first. This is a completely different story, a different setting with the same hero, like a kind of spinoff. I stand behind this film with all my heart and I'm proud that these people helped make it together. I hope people enjoy this film as much as I enjoyed working with these wonderful people,“ said Momčilović.

The main cast includes: Andrija Kuzmanović, Jelisaveta Orašanin, Oliver Conić, Ivana Dudić, Vesna Čipčić, and Nataša Ninković.

Miljan Davidović produced the film through Belgrade-based BRIGADA d.o.o with around 255,000 EUR / 30 m RSD support from Film Center Serbia received in 2023 for potentially commercial films.

MCF Megacom Film, the regional distributor if the film, released it in Serbia on 42 screens on 24 September 2026.