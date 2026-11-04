PRODUCTION: Mirjana Karanović in Postproduction with Third Directorial Feature Folk Play

BELGRADE: Renowned Serbian actress Mirjana Karanović is currently in postproduction with her third feature film as a director, Folk Play / Narodna drama. Earlier this month, this drama project won in Hamburg the European Work in Progress The Post Republic Award at the 9 th edition of European Work in Progress ( EWIP ).

Folk Play is a coproduction among Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro, made with the support of the respective film funds.

Anka (22) lives in a poor provincial environment, taking care of her sick father and running the family tavern. Under the pressure of her father's expectations, she agrees to marry her longtime boyfriend, Milan. At an engagement party, she meets Branka, a free-spirited singer from Belgrade, and learns that her father sold the tavern to Milan's father. Questioning the life imposed on her, Anka goes with Branka to Belgrade, where they strongly fall for each other. Nevertheless, the feeling of guilt brings her back home, to an environment where she no longer belongs. When Branka reappears, Anka has to decide what kind of life she wants to live.

“Folk Play is a story about love, freedom and the courage to stand up to the expectations of the environment in which we live. Although it is set in a traditional, patriarchal environment, I believe that the theme of the film is universal and very contemporary. It is especially important to me that through the story of two women we are talking about the right to make one's own choice and the price we sometimes pay for freedom,” producer Snežana van Houwelingen told FNE.

Mirjana Karanović is directing from the script written by Bojan Vuletić, which is adapting the popular theatre play under the same title, written by Olga Dimitrijević. The main cast consists of Iva Ilinčić, Tihana Lazović, Milan Zarić, and Ermin Bravo, alongside Ljubomir Bandović, Milena Vasić, Joana Knežević, Enes Salković, Milivoje Stanimirović, Jurij Drevenšek, Goran Slavić, Aleksandar Jovanović, and Mirjana Karanović.

Snežana van Houwelingen is the producer of the film and the coproducers are Denis Carot, Ulysse Payet, Jani Thiltges, Ida Weiss, Ankica Jurić Tilić, and Marija Perović. The production companies collaborating on this project are Serbia’s This and That Productions, France’s Elzevir Films and Noctua Films, Luxembourg’s Samsa Film, Croatia’s Kinorama, Slovenia’s Bela Film, and Montenegro’s Kino.

The project was supported by Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, CNC – Aide aux cinémas du monde, CineWorld Film Fund of Luxembourg, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The budget is estimated at around 1.1 m EUR.

The shooting took place during September and October 2026 on locations in Serbia.

The premiere is set during the course of 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

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Coproducers:

Elzevir Films (France)

Noctua Films (France)

Samsa Film (Luxembourg)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Bela Film (Slovenia)

Kino (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Mirjana Karanović

Scriptwriter: Bojan Vuletić (based on the theatre play by Olga Dimitrijević)

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Cast: Iva Ilinčić, Tihana Lazović, Milan Zarić, Ermin Bravo, Ljubomir Bandović, Milena Vasić, Joana Knežević, Enes Salković, Milivoje Stanimirović, Jurij Drevenšek, Goran Slavić, Aleksandar Jovanović, Mirjana Karanović