BELGRADE: Amathia, Serbian filmmaker Dean Radovanović’s debut feature, had its world premiere in the Baltic Film Competition strand of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on 12 November 2026. The first coproduction between Serbia and Estonia will have its last screening at the festival on 18 November at 18:30, at Tartu's Apollo Kino Tasku .

Paranoid Marko lives in the shadow of his older brother Dragan, a powerful media mogul in whom he sees the embodiment of evil. At the persuasion of his girlfriend Ceca, he decides to finally face him. Dragan's arrival in a small town in central Serbia sets off a dangerous psychological game of manipulation, secrets and twisted ideologies, in which the search for other people's evil leads straight into one's own abyss.

„Amathia is a claustrophobic psychological drama that systematically layers the inner darkness of the main characters, as well as the projections that arise in the collision with other, perhaps even related, demons. During its creation, the film went through a gradual crystallisation: from an examination of the dynamics of power and manipulation, through the political and moral vanity resulting from the belief that we are on the side of truth and justice, to an obsession with other people's darkness, behind which a continuous avoidance of facing oneself is hidden. What all these elements had in common was a perfidious, intellectualised self-deception, in which I later recognised the Socratic notion of amathia. From that ball of psychology, politics and ideology, the story eventually distilled into one simple and dangerous thought that I constantly repeat whenever I watch the movie today: 'The lies we tell ourselves, the lies we tell ourselves..., " Dean Radovanović, who also penned the script, told FNE.

The key roles are played by Bojan Žirović, Miloš Lazić, Branka Katić, and Srđan Miletić. Hungarian DoP Péter Kollányi is lensing.

Amathia was produced by Serbian Nulta tačka in coproduction with Estonia’s Munchhausen and Serbia’s Vision Team and Forgrade Team. Ramona Plaznić is the producer, whilst the coproducers are Andrijana Krčmar, Veli Valentin Rajasaar and Miodrag Popović. Nevena Perlić is the line producer.

The project was supported by Film Center Serbia and the Estonian Film Institute.

The film was shot on locations in Belgrade and the town of Kraljevo.

Production Information:

Producer:

Nulta tačka (Serbia)

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Coproducers:

Munchhausen (Estonia)

Vision Team (Serbia)

Forgrade Team (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Dean Radovanović

Scriptwriter: Dean Radovanović

DoP: Péter Kollányi

Editors: Madlen Sieghartsleitner, Dean Radovanović

Composer: Miloš Kasalović

Production designers: Iztok Čeh, Nikola Nikolić

Costume designers: Kristina Savić

Make-up artist: Sonja Vizentaner

Sound: Srđan Bajski, Israel Banhuelos, Roland Vajs

Cast: Bojan Žirović, Miloš Lazić, Branka Katić, Srđan Miletić, Minja Peković, Nenad Ćirić, Vladica Milosavljević, Aleksandar Đurica