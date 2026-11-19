BELGRADE: Honey Bunny / Koke by Igor Jelinović, I Plant My Hand in the Garden by Hoda Taher and Boris Hadžija, To Hold a Mountain by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić, and Until the Day Ends by Jelena Maksimović are running in the International Competition of the 32 nd Auteur Film Festival ( FAF ), which starts on 20 November 2026 in Belgrade.

The festival is screening 80 films in eight sections, including a new one, Yugosphere / Jugosfera, with 11 films from the ex-Yugoslavia region.

The festival will be opened by Cristian Mungiu’s Romanian majority coproduction Fjord (produced by Mobra Films) and it will close on 27 November 2026 with the national premiere of Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Goran Stanković, produced by This and That Productions and coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, and Cineplanet. Both films are included in the festival’s Main Programme.

The Belgrade Auteur Film Festival was founded in 1994 to bring audiences in Serbia the best of contemporary art cinema. Since 2006 the festival has been organised by the non-profit association Pogled u svet (A View of the World), founded to carry on the festival after the state institution that launched it closed. The festival is produced by MegaCom Film.

International Competition:

Ben’imana (Rwanda, Gabon, France, Norway, Cote d’Ivoire)

Directed by Marie-Clementine Dusabejambo

Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway)

Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

Everytime (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

Hearing (Vietnam, Singapore, Norway, France, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan)

Directed by Lê Bảo

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

I Plant My Hand in the Garden (Germany, Serbia, USA)

Directed by Hoda Taher and Boris Hadžija

Produced by DFFB

Coproduced by Crusing, Naked, Mala Production

Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA

La Gradiva (France, Italy)

Directed by Marine Atlan

Six Months in a Pink and Blue Building (Mexico, Brazil, Denmark)

Directed by Bruno Santamaria Razo

The Illusion of Everlasting Summer (Argentina, USA)

Directed by Alessandra Sanguinetti

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić

Produced by Ardor Films d.o.o., Wake Up Films

Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film, with Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages

Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

Produced by Taurunum Film

Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep (Belgium, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Rakan Mayasi