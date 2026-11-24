BELGRADE: The Serbian/Australian long documentary The Forbidden Aunt / Zabranjena tetka had its national premiere at the ongoing 32nd Auteur Film Festival / Festival autorskog filma in Belgrade. This is the directorial debut of Bojana Novaković, a Hollywood and Australian actress of Serbian ancestry.

The film is a part of the Brave Balkan / Hrabar Balkan strand of this year’s edition of the festival.

In a world overflowing with soap operas, one Serbian family shows that reality is wilder, darker, and far more gripping than fiction. After a gut-wrenching breakup, Serbian-Australian actor-turned-filmmaker Bojana Novaković leaves the dazzling world of Hollywood and heads to rural Serbia, hoping to reconnect with her eccentric, estranged Aunt Gordana for some much-needed peace. What Bojana doesn’t anticipate, however, is the storm that will pull her into a whirlwind of family secrets, forcing her to confront the hidden trauma that’s shaped four generations of women in her family.

As the director said in a statement, she „went to rural Serbia expecting that a woman, who had endured abuse within a communist Yugoslavian patriarchy, would somehow make my life better, without knowing the extent of her trauma. Along the way, I encountered three generations of women whose lives had been shattered by sexual violence, yet they managed to survive against all odds. This journey led me to see my aunt for who she truly was, face the reality of my own family, and, ultimately, confront myself. We are a family marked by alcoholism, codependency, and mental illness. Instead of adhering to a traditional narrative about trauma, I chose to honor my aunt Gordana’s raw, shameless humour as a core part of the storytelling.”

The documentary explores Gordana’s traumatic past through interviews, but makes it accessible through reenactments inspired by the Turkish soap operas she adored, blending dark humour and bold visuals to make the story both accessible and emotionally impactful.

Bojana Novaković also wrote and lensed the film.

The Forbidden Aunt was produced Serbia’s Sense Production, Australia’s Contra Stories and Svetlana Bojankovic Productions. The producers are Milan Stojanović, Bojana Novaković and Danielle Redford, with Gal Greenspan as the film’s executive producer. Film Center Serbia and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund backed the film.

The film was shot on locations in Serbia and Australia from 2013 to 2019. No sales agent has been assigned so far.

Prior to its Belgrade premiere, the film was screened at the Sarajevo Film Festival and Adelaide Film Festival.

The 32nd Auteur Film Festival is held 20 – 27 November 2026.

Production Information:

Producers:

Sense Production (Serbia)

Milan Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Contra Stories (Australia)

Svetlana Bojankovic Productions

Credits:

Director: Bojana Novaković

Scriptwriter: Bojana Novaković

DoP: Bojana Novaković

Editors: Sonja Božić, Dragan von Petrovic