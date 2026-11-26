BELGRADE: In its Special Screenings strand the ongoing 32nd Auteur Film Festival in Belgrade has included the world premiere of the new feature film by Siniša Dragin, a seasoned Romanian director who is a member of Romania’s Serbian minority. Revolution for Beginners / Revoluția pentru începători is a coproduction between Romania and Serbia.

Romania, 1989. 21 December, the day the anti-communist revolution fully erupted. Everything is turned upside down. In a provincial town, "neither big nor small, neither nice nor ugly," as the ever-present narrator describes it, a small, motley group of people tries to seize power "in the name of the people.”

Siniša Dragin and Sorin Avram wrote the script, and the cast is led by Ciprian Nicula, Șerban Pavlu, Liviu Chițu, Florentina Năstase, Ioana Bugarin, Tania Popa, and Ștefan Iancu.

Romania’s Mrakonia Film and Serbia’s Oktobar Film produced the film with Siniša Dragin and Predrag Jakovljević credited as producers, and Oana Matei as production manager.

The Romanian Film Centre and Film Center Serbia supported the film.

The 32nd Auteur Film Festival is held 20 – 27 November 2026.

Production Information:

Producers:

Mrakonia Film (Romania)

Siniša Dragin: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Oktobar Film (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Siniša Dragin

Scriptwriters: Sorin Avram, Siniša Dragin

DoP: Eugen Oprina

Editor: Siniša Dragin

Drawings:Florin Stoiciu

Production design: Bogdan Ionescu

Costume designer: Bogdan Ionescu

Make-up artist:Carla Adamovici

Hair stylist: Bogdan Lazăr

Sound:Alexandru Dragomir

Sound designers: Miloš Drndarević, Vladimir Živković

Mixing: Branko Neškov

CGI: Ovidiu Vlad, Vladimir Jakovljević

Cast: Ciprian Nicula, Șerban Pavlu, Liviu Chițu, Florentina Năstase, Ioana Bugarin, Tania Popa, Ștefan Iancu