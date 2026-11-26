Romania, 1989. 21 December, the day the anti-communist revolution fully erupted. Everything is turned upside down. In a provincial town, "neither big nor small, neither nice nor ugly," as the ever-present narrator describes it, a small, motley group of people tries to seize power "in the name of the people.”
Siniša Dragin and Sorin Avram wrote the script, and the cast is led by Ciprian Nicula, Șerban Pavlu, Liviu Chițu, Florentina Năstase, Ioana Bugarin, Tania Popa, and Ștefan Iancu.
Romania’s Mrakonia Film and Serbia’s Oktobar Film produced the film with Siniša Dragin and Predrag Jakovljević credited as producers, and Oana Matei as production manager.
The Romanian Film Centre and Film Center Serbia supported the film.
The 32nd Auteur Film Festival is held 20 – 27 November 2026.
Production Information:
Producers:
Mrakonia Film (Romania)
Siniša Dragin: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Oktobar Film (Serbia)
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Credits:
Director: Siniša Dragin
Scriptwriters: Sorin Avram, Siniša Dragin
DoP: Eugen Oprina
Editor: Siniša Dragin
Drawings:Florin Stoiciu
Production design: Bogdan Ionescu
Costume designer: Bogdan Ionescu
Make-up artist:Carla Adamovici
Hair stylist: Bogdan Lazăr
Sound:Alexandru Dragomir
Sound designers: Miloš Drndarević, Vladimir Živković
Mixing: Branko Neškov
CGI: Ovidiu Vlad, Vladimir Jakovljević
Cast: Ciprian Nicula, Șerban Pavlu, Liviu Chițu, Florentina Năstase, Ioana Bugarin, Tania Popa, Ștefan Iancu