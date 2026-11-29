BELGRADE: Alessandra Sanguinetti’s The Illusion of Everlasting Summer (Argentina, USA) received the "Aleksandar Saša Petrović" Grand Prix for the Best Film in the International Competition of the 32 nd Auteur Film Festival ( FAF ), held in Belgrade 20 – 27 November 2026.

The Best Director Award in the International Competition went to Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić for their documentary To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia).

Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France) directed by Mate Ugrin scooped the Award for the Bravest Film in the Brave Balkans Competition.

This year, the festival launched a new programme, Jugosphere, and a new award: t he "Bekim Fehmiu" Award for the Best Acting Performance in a film from Jugosphere, which went to Astrit Kabashi in Visar Morina’s Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium).

A large number of sold-out screenings and record attendance marked this year's edition of the festival which closed with the domestic premiere of Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Goran Stanković and produced by This and That Productions in coproduction with Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, and Cineplanet.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

The "Aleksandar Saša Petrović" Grand Prix for the Best Film:

The Illusion of Everlasting Summer (Argentina, USA)

Directed by Alessandra Sanguinetti

Best Director Award:

Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić for To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Produced by Ardor Films d.o.o., Wake Up Films

Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film, with Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages

The "Gordan Mihić" Award for the Best Screenplay:

Sandra Wollner for Everytime (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

Special Mention for Cinematography:

Paul Spengenman for Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

Produced by Taurunum Film

Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme

Special Mention:

I Plant My Hand in the Garden (Germany, Serbia, USA)

Directed by Hoda Taher and Boris Hadžija

Produced by DFFB

Coproduced by Crusing, Naked, Mala Production

Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA

Brave Balkans Competition:

The Award for the Bravest Film:

Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Produced by Kadromat

Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

The #VERUJUSEBE Award:

Sisters / Sestre (Serbia), Short film

Directed by Sara Ećimović

Special Award:

Over the Threshold / Preko praga (Serbia)

Directed by Tara Gajović

Jugosphere Programme:

The "Bekim Fehmiu" Award for the Best Acting Performance:

Astrit Kabashi in Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Produced by Schuldenberg Films

Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl

Supported by Eurimages, BKM, Film – und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the National Center of Cinematography Albania, the Slovenian Film Centre, Tax Shelter Belgium

The "Aleksandar Petković Petko" Award for the Best Cinematography (awarded by the Association of Film Artists of Serbia - UFUS):

Gregori Oke for Everytime (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

Other Awards:

The "Branko Vučićević" Award:

Dragana Žarevac

The Adriatic Audience Award of the Festival Network of the Adriatic Region:

Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), Eurimages

The "Marko Glušac" Foundation Award (for young film editors):

Students of the Faculty of Dramatic Arts - Students in Blockade