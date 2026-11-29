The Best Director Award in the International Competition went to Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić for their documentary To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia).
Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France) directed by Mate Ugrin scooped the Award for the Bravest Film in the Brave Balkans Competition.
This year, the festival launched a new programme, Jugosphere, and a new award: the "Bekim Fehmiu" Award for the Best Acting Performance in a film from Jugosphere, which went to Astrit Kabashi in Visar Morina’s Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium).
A large number of sold-out screenings and record attendance marked this year's edition of the festival which closed with the domestic premiere of Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) directed by Goran Stanković and produced by This and That Productions in coproduction with Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, and Cineplanet.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
The "Aleksandar Saša Petrović" Grand Prix for the Best Film:
The Illusion of Everlasting Summer (Argentina, USA)
Directed by Alessandra Sanguinetti
Best Director Award:
Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić for To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
Produced by Ardor Films d.o.o., Wake Up Films
Coproduced by Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, Cvinger Film, with Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producer
Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, CNC France - Cinéma du Monde, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, PACA Fund of the Southern France Region, RTV Slovenia, Tax Shelter Belgium, InMaat Foundation, Doc Society Climate Story Fund, Uniqua See Future Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Chicken & Egg Films, Diane Weyermann fellowship, IDA Enterprise Grant, the Council of Europe, Eurimages
The "Gordan Mihić" Award for the Best Screenplay:
Sandra Wollner for Everytime (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
Special Mention for Cinematography:
Paul Spengenman for Until the Day Ends / Do krajadana (Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany, Montenegro, Croatia)
Directed by Jelena Maksimović
Produced by Taurunum Film
Coproduced by Premierplus Studio, Staragara, Kelek Film, Meander Film, Dinaridi Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation through the Female Filmmakers Support Programme
Special Mention:
I Plant My Hand in the Garden (Germany, Serbia, USA)
Directed by Hoda Taher and Boris Hadžija
Produced by DFFB
Coproduced by Crusing, Naked, Mala Production
Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA
Brave Balkans Competition:
The Award for the Bravest Film:
Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)
Directed by Mate Ugrin
Produced by Kadromat
Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA
The #VERUJUSEBE Award:
Sisters / Sestre (Serbia), Short film
Directed by Sara Ećimović
Special Award:
Over the Threshold / Preko praga (Serbia)
Directed by Tara Gajović
Jugosphere Programme:
The "Bekim Fehmiu" Award for the Best Acting Performance:
Astrit Kabashi in Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
Produced by Schuldenberg Films
Coproduced by Vicky Bane, Eagle Eye Film, Vertigo Ljubljana, On Film Production, List Production, Quetzalcoatl
Supported by Eurimages, BKM, Film – und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the National Center of Cinematography Albania, the Slovenian Film Centre, Tax Shelter Belgium
The "Aleksandar Petković Petko" Award for the Best Cinematography (awarded by the Association of Film Artists of Serbia - UFUS):
Gregori Oke for Everytime (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
Other Awards:
The "Branko Vučićević" Award:
Dragana Žarevac
The Adriatic Audience Award of the Festival Network of the Adriatic Region:
Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT), Eurimages
The "Marko Glušac" Foundation Award (for young film editors):
Students of the Faculty of Dramatic Arts - Students in Blockade