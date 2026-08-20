PRODUTION: Slovak Directors Lukáš Hanulák and Matúš Krajnak Shoot Psychological Drama Miniseries on Alcoholism

BRATISLAVA: Slovak directors Lukáš Hanulák and Matúš Krajňák are currently in production with an 8-episode TV miniseries called Drink Up! / Do dna! (working title), a psychological drama about alcoholism. To capture accurate and precise details, screenwriter Richard Pupala spent some time undercover in rehab.

The main character of the Radio and Television of Slovakia’s new drama series is Boris (played by Tomáš Vravník), a divorced journalist and an alcoholic. He is a witty, bohemian and charming companion, but also a terrible egoist who considers himself the centre of the universe, valuing personal freedom far more than relationships. When he starts treatment, he gradually realises that alcohol is not his only problem.

The other cast members are Dávid Krajčík (Boris’ son), Hana Gregorova (Boris’s mother), and also Ivo Romančík, Zuzana Fialová, Milan Bahúl, Judita Hansman, and Peter Sklár, among others.

Filming started in July 2026 and it is taking place primarily in Bratislava, as well as on location at the OLUP Predná Hora treatment facility, which serves as a content consultant and script advisor on the topic of addiction. The 50 filming days will wrap in October 2026.

Drink Up! / Do dna! is produced by Copper Media and coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund (AVF). The estimated budget is 2.3 m EUR.

The premiere is set for 2027 on the Slovak Television.

Production Information:

Producer:

Copper Media (Slovakia)

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Coproducer:

Radio and Television of Slovakia (Slovakia)

Credits:

Directors: Lukáš Hanulák, Matúš Krajňák

Screenwriter: Richard Pupala

DoP: Michaela Klanicová

Editors: Michal Kondrla, Tomáš Holocsy

Production designer: Oto Hausler, Anna Revická

Costume designer: Michaela Mokrá

Cast: Tomáš Vravník, Dávid Krajčík, Hana Gregorová, Ivo Romančík, Zuzana Fialová, Milan Bahúl, Judita Hansman, Peter Sklár