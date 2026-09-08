PRODUCTION: Jonáš Karásek in Postproduction with The World According To Adam

BRATISLAVA: Acclaimed Slovak director Jonáš Karásek and scriptwriter/lyricist Maroš Hečko are currently in postproduction with the musical comedy The World According to Adam / Svet podľa Adama, which is supported by Slovak Audiovisual Fund ( AVF ).

An aging musician and humorist Adam (played by Bolek Polívka) realises that once he stops playing live, he will be forgotten very fast, so he writes a musical. The only problem is that he sees it at a cheesy premiere, where an argument with the director leads to his heart attack. After agreeing to a risky surgery, his daughters (Zuzana Fialova and Anna Polivkova) attempt to smuggle him out of the Slovak hospital back to the Czech Republic, while he is replaying the entire original musical in his head.

The stellar cast also includes Zuzana Kronerová, Milka Vášáryová, David Hartl, Viktória Jurištová, Lukáš Latinák, Gregor Hološka, and Boris Farkaš, among others.

“The shooting took place from 15 June to 29 July 2026 in Bratislava, Brno and Špania dolina in Slovakia,” producer and scriptwriter Maroš Hečko told FNE.

The estimated budget is 1,880,000 EUR. The project was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Jonáš Karásek is producing through Azyl production in coproduction with Jan Hubáček of GNOMON Production, Tomáš Janísek of Cinemart, Sláva Bezáková of Joj Television, and Marek Greško.

The premiere is planned at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2027. Later, the film will be distributed by Cinemart SK and Cinemart CZ in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, respectively.

Production Information:

Producer:

Azyl production (Slovakia)

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Coproducers:

GNOMON production (Czech Republic)

Cinemart (Slovakia)

Television Joj (Slovakia)

Marek Greško (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Jonáš Karásek

Scriptwriter and lyricist: Maroš Hečko

DoP: Tomáš Juríček

Set designer: Pavol Andraško, Radovan Veselý

Costume designer: Zuzana Bambušek Krejzková

Cast: Bolek Polívka, Zuzana Kronerová, Milka Vášáryová, David Hartl, Viktória Jurištová, Anna Polívková, Zuzana Fialová, Lukáš Latinák, Gregor Hološka, Boris Farkaš, Lucia Vrablicová, Marek Vašut, Josefína Krycnerová, Marek Majeský, Peter Šimun, Jakub Gulík, Monika Tódová, Zuzana Hanzelová, Marek Vagovič