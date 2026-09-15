Fatherland Wins 2026 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

PIEŠŤANY: The historical drama Fatherland / Ojczyzna directed by Paweł Pawlikowski received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 21st edition of the IFF Cinematik Piešťany , which took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 8 to 13 September 2026.

The Cinematik.doc award went to the Slovak documentary Igor and After / Igor a potom directed by Ivan Ostrochovský.

Director Tomáš Krupa received the Mayor of Piešťany Award for his film We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť.

The 21st Cinematik festival honoured prominent Danish director Nils Malmros with its annual Respect Award for his long-standing contribution to cinema.

The Audience Award for the highest-rated film across the entire festival programme went to Martin Gonda’s Flood / Potopa, Slovakia’s contender for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

WINNERS:

Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:

Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:

Igor and after / Igor a potom (Slovakia)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Mayor of Piešťany Award:

We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť (Austria, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Tomáš Krupa

Audience Award:

Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague

Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, the Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter

Respect Award:

Nils Malmros