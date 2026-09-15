Fatherland Wins 2026 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

The Cinematik.doc award went to the Slovak documentary Igor and After / Igor a potom directed by Ivan Ostrochovský.
Director Tomáš Krupa received the Mayor of Piešťany Award for his film We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť.
The 21st Cinematik festival honoured prominent Danish director Nils Malmros with its annual Respect Award for his long-standing contribution to cinema.
The Audience Award for the highest-rated film across the entire festival programme went to Martin Gonda’s Flood / Potopa, Slovakia’s contender for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.
WINNERS:
Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:
Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)
Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:
Igor and after / Igor a potom (Slovakia)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Mayor of Piešťany Award:
We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť (Austria, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Tomáš Krupa
Audience Award:
Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague
Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, the Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter
Respect Award:
Nils Malmros