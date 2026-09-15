15-09-2026

Fatherland Wins 2026 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

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    Closing ceremony of IFF Cinematik Closing ceremony of IFF Cinematik photo by Ester Šmídová

    PIEŠŤANY: The historical drama Fatherland / Ojczyzna directed by Paweł Pawlikowski received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 21st edition of the IFF Cinematik Piešťany, which took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 8 to 13 September 2026.

    The Cinematik.doc award went to the Slovak documentary Igor and After / Igor a potom directed by Ivan Ostrochovský.

    Director Tomáš Krupa received the Mayor of Piešťany Award for his film We Have to Survive / Musíme prež.

    The 21st Cinematik festival honoured prominent Danish director Nils Malmros with its annual Respect Award for his long-standing contribution to cinema.

    The Audience Award for the highest-rated film across the entire festival programme went to Martin Gonda’s Flood / Potopa, Slovakia’s contender for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

    WINNERS:

    Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:
    Fatherland / Ojczyzna (Poland, Germany, Italy, France)
    Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

    Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:
    Igor and after / Igor a potom (Slovakia)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

    Mayor of Piešťany Award:
    We Have to Survive / Musíme prež (Austria, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Tomáš Krupa

    Audience Award:
    Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Gonda
    Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague
    Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, the Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter

    Respect Award:
    Nils Malmros

    Published in Slovakia

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