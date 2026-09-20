Flood Wins IGRIC 2026

These are the oldest film prizes in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards in the country, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards.
The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to Martin Kollar’s Chronicle / Letopis.
The Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to writer, screenwriter and educator Dušan Dušek.
The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, co-organised by the Slovak Television and Radio, the Slovak Film Institute and Studio L+S. The event is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:
Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague
Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, the Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter
Special Prize for Creativity:
Rasťo Boroš for the screenplay for Sluggard Clan / Kronika večnýchsnílkov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Rasťo Boroš
Produced by LIPSTICK s.r.o.
Coproduced by i/o post, San Cinema UG&CO KG, Radio and Television Slovakia, Sunday driver s.r.o.
and
Adam Suzin for the cinematography in Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by DANAE Production
Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
IGRIC Award for Television Drama:
Ivan Finta for the cinematography in TV series Neuer (Slovakia)
Directed by Michal Kollár
Produced by KFS Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Special Prize for Creativity:
Not awarded
IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:
Martin Kollar for directing Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Produced by Punkchart Films
Coproduced by Somatic Films, the Slovak Television and Radio, 71km
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund
Special Prize for Creativity:
Zuzana Piussi forThe Voice of the Forest / Hlas lesa(Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Produced by VIRUSfilm,D1film, STVR
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
IGRIC Award for Animation:
Patrik Pašš Jr. Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnejzáhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)
Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
Coproduced by the Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre
Special Prize for Creativity:
Katarína Jelínková for script, directing and art design of The Gatekeepers / Strážcoviabrány (Slovakia)
IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:
Sára Chripáková in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Special Prize for Creativity (shared):
Zuzana Mauréry in Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Produced by Punkchart Films, CINETIM FILM, IN Film Praha
Coproduced by Shipsboy, escadra, AZYL Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
and
Kristína Spáčová in Sluggard Clan / Kronika večnýchsnílkov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Rasťo Boroš
IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:
Milan Ondrík in Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Special Prize for Creativity:
Jozef Pantlikáš in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Gonda
and
Juraj Loj in Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by Punkchart films, the Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Other Film and Television Awards:
Special Prize for Creativity for Other Film and Television Work:
Hanah Dale for directing student film Neznámemiesto (Slovakia)
Special Prize for Creativity in Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:
Jana Dudková for the book Human on the Edge of AI: The Post-Anthropocene of Viera Čákanyová / ČloveknaokrAI – Postantropocén Viery Čákanyovej
Awards of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:
Feature or Television Film:
Gregor Valentovič for directing Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Documentary Film:
Tereza Smetanová for directing Seablindness / Prístavy (Slovakia)
Animated film:
Wanda Przeworskafor directing Buble/ Bublina (Slovakia)
Special Mention for Producing:
Katarína Krnáčová, Tomáš Gič for the film Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Dušan Dušek