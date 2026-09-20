Flood Wins IGRIC 2026

BRATISLAVA: Martin Gonda’s Flood / Potopa received the IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas at the 37th edition of the IGRIC Awards, held in Bratislava on 18 September 2026.

These are the oldest film prizes in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards in the country, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards.

The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to Martin Kollar’s Chronicle / Letopis.

The Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to writer, screenwriter and educator Dušan Dušek.

The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund, co-organised by the Slovak Television and Radio, the Slovak Film Institute and Studio L+S. The event is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:

Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague

Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, the Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter

Special Prize for Creativity:

Rasťo Boroš for the screenplay for Sluggard Clan / Kronika večnýchsnílkov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Rasťo Boroš

Produced by LIPSTICK s.r.o.

Coproduced by i/o post, San Cinema UG&CO KG, Radio and Television Slovakia, Sunday driver s.r.o.

and

Adam Suzin for the cinematography in Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by DANAE Production

Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

IGRIC Award for Television Drama:

Ivan Finta for the cinematography in TV series Neuer (Slovakia)

Directed by Michal Kollár

Produced by KFS Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Special Prize for Creativity:

Not awarded

IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:

Martin Kollar for directing Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by Punkchart Films

Coproduced by Somatic Films, the Slovak Television and Radio, 71km

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund

Special Prize for Creativity:

Zuzana Piussi forThe Voice of the Forest / Hlas lesa(Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by VIRUSfilm,D1film, STVR

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

IGRIC Award for Animation:

Patrik Pašš Jr. Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnejzáhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)

Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by the Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre

Special Prize for Creativity:

Katarína Jelínková for script, directing and art design of The Gatekeepers / Strážcoviabrány (Slovakia)

IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:

Sára Chripáková in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Special Prize for Creativity (shared):

Zuzana Mauréry in Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Produced by Punkchart Films, CINETIM FILM, IN Film Praha

Coproduced by Shipsboy, escadra, AZYL Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

and

Kristína Spáčová in Sluggard Clan / Kronika večnýchsnílkov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Rasťo Boroš

IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:

Milan Ondrík in Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Special Prize for Creativity:

Jozef Pantlikáš in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Gonda

and

Juraj Loj in Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart films, the Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Other Film and Television Awards:

Special Prize for Creativity for Other Film and Television Work:

Hanah Dale for directing student film Neznámemiesto (Slovakia)

Special Prize for Creativity in Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:

Jana Dudková for the book Human on the Edge of AI: The Post-Anthropocene of Viera Čákanyová / ČloveknaokrAI – Postantropocén Viery Čákanyovej

Awards of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:

Feature or Television Film:

Gregor Valentovič for directing Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Documentary Film:

Tereza Smetanová for directing Seablindness / Prístavy (Slovakia)

Animated film:

Wanda Przeworskafor directing Buble/ Bublina (Slovakia)

Special Mention for Producing:

Katarína Krnáčová, Tomáš Gič for the film Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dušan Dušek