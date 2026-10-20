PRODUCTION: Soňa Gyárfáš Lutherová Shoots Documentary on Sláva Daubnerová

BRATISLAVA: Slovak social anthropologist and filmmaker Soňa G. Lutherová is currently shooting a documentary about the contemporary Slovak theatre and opera director Sláva Daubnerová. The film is a Slovak/Italian/Czech coproduction.

An intimate journey with the avant-garde opera director Sláva Daubnerová, who seeks to balance her art with the quest we all have in common: to understand ourselves. As she moves between Europe’s grand opera houses and quiet moments of solitude, her radical stagings reflect her inner search for meaning, love, and belonging. A poetic look at what it means to live through your work.

“This project is based on the prior, long-term collaboration between writer/director Soňa G. Lutherová and our company, AZYL Productions. We successfully produced Soňa’s first long documentary, A Happy Man / Šťastný človek in 2023, in coproduction with HBO Max. Over six years, we tracked Soňa’s creative process. Her empathy, her passion for the subject, her creative tenacity, and her mature aesthetic sensibility were evident throughout. Soňa is a responsible professional who is comfortable onset, is leading international workshops while navigating postproduction. Our decision to work with Soňa again was therefore well-informed. Her new project, Slava, has the potential to be a socially and culturally resonant European documentary,’” producer Peter Veverka told FNE.

Peter Veverka and Maroš Hečko are producing through Slovakia’s AZYL production in coproduction with Marta Zaccaron and Fabiana Balsamo through Italy’s Incipit Film, Karla Stojáková through Czech Republic’ Film Kolektiv, and Slovakia’s public television (STVR).

The estimated budget is 300,000 EUR with financial support provided by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund (AVF) and the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund (Fondo Audiovisivo FVG).

The film has completed 75% of its production although its 28 filming days will wrap in the summer of 2028. Filming takes place in Slovakia, Italy, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

The distribution in Slovakia and the Czech Republic will be handled by CinemArt, while negotiations with a sales agent are ongoing. The film will also be broadcast on RTVS.

The premiere is planned for the autumn of 2028.

Production Information:

Producer:

AZYL Production (Slovakia)

Coproducer:

Incipit Film (Italy)

Radio and Television of Slovakia (Slovakia)

Film Kolektiv (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Directors: Soňa G. Lutherová

Screenwriters: Soňa G. Lutherová, Erica Barbiani

DoP: Noro Hudec

Sound: Massimiliano Borghesi

Editors: Peter Harum