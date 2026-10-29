PRODUCTION: Jonáš Karásek Starts Shooting Dilemma

BRATISLAVA: Acclaimed Slovak director Jonáš Karásek has started shooting his new comedy drama Dilemma / Dilema on 24 October 2026. The entire story unfolds within 24 hours, maintaining a unity of time and place.

The screenplay penned by Hana Lasicová and Jozef Paštéka follows a gallery owner Sima, who invites her once close friend Ela, a successful visual artist, to exhibit in her space, years after a secret tore their friendship apart. On the opening night, thick with social anxiety and the pressure for nothing to go wrong, Sima senses that Ela is hiding something. Ela is indeed nursing a carefully laid plan. As the night unfolds, reality blurs with Ela's haunting video installation, drawing the crowd into a labyrinth of dilemmas that finally forces the two women to be confronted with what once tore them apart.

Táňa Pauhofová, Jenovéfa Boková and Ady Hajdu are portraying the main characters.

“Dilemma is a film about choice, with a unique visual style characteristic for Jonáš Karásek. It will be a playful, immersive cinematic experience, somewhere between a haunted house and an escape game. Driven by two powerful female leads and a diverse ensemble cast, the film combines secrets, suspense and humour. We don’t want to offer ready-made answers but rather to spark a conversation. We want audiences to enjoy the ride, but also leave the cinema with something to think and talk about. Dilemma is also a very personal project for me as one of my motivations was my 16-year-old daughter. I wanted to make a film for her and her generation,” producer Veronika Paštéková told FNE.

Slovakia’s DANAE (Veronika Paštéková, Anton Škreko) and Cinetech (Naďa Janísková Móricová) are producing the project.

The estimated budget of 1.6 m EUR was partially covered by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund (AVF).

In the spring of 2026 the project was showcased in Los Angeles at the Project Accelerator programme within the South East European Film Festival (SEEfest).

The shooting is currently taking place in Bratislava till 24 November 2026.

The premiere is planned at the end of 2027. Cinemart will release the film in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Production Information:

Producers:

DANAE (Slovakia)

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Cinetech (Slovakia)

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Credits:

Director: Jonáš Karásek

Screenwriters: Hana Lasicová and Jozef Paštéka

DoP: Tomáš Juríček

Editor: Matej Beneš

Set designer: Ema Teren

Visual concept: Oľga Paštéková

Costume designer: Danica Raytchev

Make up artist: Zuzana Peschlová

Main cast: Táňa Pauhofová, Jenovéfa Boková, Ady Hajdu