BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Matúš Ďuraňa is currently in production with his first long documentary, Metanoia, which he is shooting in the Republic of Moldova.

Set in Moldova against a backdrop of turbulent politics and uncertain prospects, Metanoia follows Kristyan Panchuk, a DJ and producer performing as Kika(MD), founder of the collective Metanoia Underground. Organising illegal techno raves in an abandoned bunker on the outskirts of Chișinău, Panchuk and a generation of young Moldovans search for identity, freedom, and cultural renaissance on the periphery of Europe. Through an observational lens, the film tracks Panchuk’s personal and artistic path while capturing the broader rootlessness and social divide facing contemporary Moldova.

“Metanoia captures a striking paradox of contemporary Europe: while borders and opportunities are opening, our sense of belonging and shared purpose is becoming increasingly fragile. Set in Moldova, at the crossroads of competing histories and visions of the future, the film raises questions that resonate far beyond the familiar divide between East and West. What draws me to Matúš Ďuraňa’s filmmaking is his ability to approach these tensions through an intimate human experience rather than political arguments, revealing the contradictions of our time without reducing them to simple answers,” producer Matej Sotník told FNE.

Matej Sotník is producing through Slovakia’s Guča films in coproduction with Ion Gnatiuc through Moldova’s Haidoc Productions, Klára Mamojková and Wanda Kaprálová through Czech CLAW films, and Vlad Petri through Romania’s Activ Docs.

The project received support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Center of Moldova, Creative Europe MEDIA, and the Czech Audiovisual Fund.

The budget is estimated at 350,000 EUR, Matej Sotník added.

The documentary is to be filmed in Chișinău over two years, from March 2026 to February 2028. Approximately 20 out of the planned 80 filming days have already been completed.

The premiere is planned for 2028 with no distributor attached yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Guča films (Slovakia)

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Coproducers:

Haidoc (Republic of Moldova)

CLAW films (Czech Republic)

Activ Docs (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Matúš Ďuraňa

Scriptwriter: Matúš Ďuraňa

DoP: Matej Jánošík

Editor: Alexandra Gojdičová