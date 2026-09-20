GRANTS: Slovenia Announces Feature Film Production Grants

Additionally, 600,000 EUR have been distributed for the production of seven short feature films in 2026.
The grants were announced on 17 September 2026.
Click HERE for the grants chart.
LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 4.9 m EUR for the production of seven full-length feature films. The biggest grant of 900,000 EUR went to Damjan Kozole’s Podzavest, produced by Vertigo.
Additionally, 600,000 EUR have been distributed for the production of seven short feature films in 2026.
The grants were announced on 17 September 2026.
Click HERE for the grants chart.