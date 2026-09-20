GRANTS: Slovenia Announces Feature Film Production Grants

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 4.9 m EUR for the production of seven full-length feature films. The biggest grant of 900,000 EUR went to Damjan Kozole’s Podzavest, produced by Vertigo .

Additionally, 600,000 EUR have been distributed for the production of seven short feature films in 2026.

The grants were announced on 17 September 2026.

Click HERE for the grants chart.