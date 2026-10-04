FNE Oscar Watch 2027: Slovenia Selects Fantasy as Oscar Contender

LJUBLJANA: Kukla’s debut feature Fantasy has been selected as Slovenia’s official candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia and North Macedonia.

Fantasy follows the journey of three girls while exploring the complexities of genre, desire and self-discovery, all starting from an encounter with a transgender woman. The film is expanding the director’s acclaimed short film Sisters, winner of the Grand Prix International at the Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival in 2021.

The main roles are played by the actresses who had already stared in Sisters: Sarah Al Saleh, Mia Skrbinac and Mina Milovanović, joined by Alina Juhart (as Fantasy).

December produced the film in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, and Instant with support from the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

Fantasy world premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in the Filmmakers of the Present competition, and later won Best Ensemble Cast at the Sarajevo Film Festival as well as Vesna awards for music, production design, costume design, makeup, and for special achievements at the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, Slovenia.

The nominations for 99th Academy Awards will be announced on 21 January and the 99th Academy Awards will be held on 14 March 2027 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.