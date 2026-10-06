Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2026 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: A total of 126 films have been selected for the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which will run 13- 18 October 2026 in Portorož. Seven feature films and eight long documentaries will compete for the Vesna awards alongside 14 coproductions (nine feature films, four long documentary films and one docu fiction).

Ester Ivakič’s Slovenian/Croatian coproduction Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song will open the festival and will also compete for awards.

The 73 films in the competition and 49 out films of the competition will be screened at Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando.

This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Janez Kovič for his achievement as set production designer and producer.

Panels, discussions and professional meetings will address topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on filmmaking and postproduction, film heritage and digitalisation, ethical standards in film production, and international cooperation. International networking will take place through events such as the "SloViet Connect: Film between Slovenia and Vietnam" meeting.

Feature Films in Competition:

Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, 001, Studio Cepelin,

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT

Gaya's World – Follow Me / Gajin svet 3 (Slovenia)

Directed by Peter Bratuša

Produced by Felina

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Marko Naberšnik

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Quasar, Kinorama, Biberche, Black Cat Production, Protos Film, Eurimages

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Greece, Croatia, North Macedonia, Italy)

Directed by Darko Štante

Produced by Staragara kkk

Coproduced by Graal S.A., Propeler Film, Kaval Film, Staragara IT, RTV Slovenija, ERT – Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT

Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol (Slovenia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Jan Cvitkovič

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Independent Partners Filmverlag, Propeler Film, Zavod Solsticij

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Nordmedia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europa - MEDIA

Long Documentaries in Competition:

Dance of Life / Ples življenja (Slovenia)

Directed by Siniša Gačič

Produced by Zuhr film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Rebel / Upornica (Slovenia, Spain)

Directed by Anna M. Bofarull

Produced by Cvinger film

Coproduced by Kaboga, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Sicoe Punk Cubist / Sicoe – Punk kubist (Slovenia)

Directed by Vojko Anzeljc

Produced by Mangart

Rock Mounain / Gora rocka (Slovenia)

Directed by Miran Zupanič

Produced by Arsmedia

Coproduced by Zavod Gora rocka, Teleking, Zvokarna, MB Grip

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Punk Under Communist Regime / Punk pod komunističnim režimom (Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Andrej Košak

Produced by Blade production

Coproduced by Dynamic Arts, Nama Film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Shadows of Silence / Sence tišine (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sintič, Jure Kreft

Produced by Fixmedia

Shout or You Are Out / Kdor ne skače (Slovenia)

Directed by Boris Petković

Produced by Zavod Kineki

Coproduced by Katapult, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

The Way to Kauniaro. Dance for Love or Kill and Die. / Kauniaro – Pleši za ljubezen ali ubij in umri (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Weiss, Tomo Križnar, Bojana Pivk Križnar

Produced by Ustanova Toma Križnarja

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Slovenian Features Minority Coproductions in Competition:

God Will Not Help/ Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jusić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, RE-ACT

Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Produced by Vicky Brane, Schuldenberg Films

Coproduced by List Production, Quetzalcoatl, Eagle Eye Films Kosova, On Film Production, Vertigo

Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Qendra Kinematografike e Kosovës – QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Qendra Kombëtare e Kinematografisë, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR), Fondation SUISA

Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)

Directed by Marina Andree Skop, Vanda Raýmanová

Produced by PomPom Film, Objectif

Coproduced by Senca Studio, Air Productions, This and That Productions, 247HUB, Spotlight Production, Slovak Television and Radio, Radiotelevizija Slovenija

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe -MEDIA, FS iba Film and others

The Last Slap / Ultimo schiaffo (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Matteo Oleotto

Produced by Staragara.IT

Coproduced by SPOK Films, RTV Slovenija, Rai Cinema, Transmedia, Mompracem, Lokafilm

Supported by MiC - Ministero della Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT, Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, GO! 2025 Nova Gorica - Gorizia Evropska prestolnica culture, the Slovenian Film Centre

The Diary of Paulina P. / Dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Neven Hitrec

Produced by Jaka produkcija

Coproduced by Invida, Living Pictures, Baboon Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanje ne e za devojčinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

A River’s Gaze / Malul Vânăt (Romania, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo Production, Avanpost, Forest Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

The Holy Boy / La valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Paolo Strippoli

Produced by Fandango SPA

Coproduced by Nightswim, Zavod SPOK

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Djordjević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film