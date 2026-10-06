06-10-2026

Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2026 Announces Lineup

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    FSF2026 press conference FSF2026 press conference copyright: Matjaž Rušt

    LJUBLJANA: A total of 126 films have been selected for the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which will run 13- 18 October 2026 in Portorož. Seven feature films and eight long documentaries will compete for the Vesna awards alongside 14 coproductions (nine feature films, four long documentary films and one docu fiction).

    Ester Ivakič’s Slovenian/Croatian coproduction Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song will open the festival and will also compete for awards.

    The 73 films in the competition and 49 out films of the competition will be screened at Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando.

    This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Janez Kovič for his achievement as set production designer and producer.

    Panels, discussions and professional meetings will address topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on filmmaking and postproduction, film heritage and digitalisation, ethical standards in film production, and international cooperation. International networking will take place through events such as the "SloViet Connect: Film between Slovenia and Vietnam" meeting.

    Feature Films in Competition:

    Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)
    Directed by Luka Marčetić
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, 001, Studio Cepelin,
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Urša Menart
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT

    Gaya's World – Follow Me / Gajin svet 3 (Slovenia)
    Directed by Peter Bratuša
    Produced by Felina
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Naberšnik
    Produced by Perfo Production
    Coproduced by Quasar, Kinorama, Biberche, Black Cat Production, Protos Film, Eurimages
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

    Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ester Ivakič
    Produced by Temporama 
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Greece, Croatia, North Macedonia, Italy)
    Directed by Darko Štante
    Produced by Staragara kkk
    Coproduced by Graal S.A., Propeler Film, Kaval Film, Staragara IT, RTV Slovenija, ERT – Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT

    Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol (Slovenia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Jan Cvitkovič
    Produced by Staragara 
    Coproduced by Independent Partners Filmverlag, Propeler Film, Zavod Solsticij
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Nordmedia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europa - MEDIA

    Long Documentaries in Competition:

    Dance of Life / Ples življenja (Slovenia)
    Directed by Siniša Gačič
    Produced by Zuhr film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Rebel / Upornica (Slovenia, Spain)
    Directed by Anna M. Bofarull
    Produced by Cvinger film
    Coproduced by Kaboga, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Sicoe Punk Cubist / Sicoe – Punk kubist (Slovenia)
    Directed by Vojko Anzeljc
    Produced by Mangart

    Rock Mounain / Gora rocka (Slovenia)
    Directed     by Miran Zupanič
    Produced by Arsmedia
    Coproduced by Zavod Gora rocka, Teleking, Zvokarna, MB Grip
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Punk Under Communist Regime / Punk pod komunističnim režimom (Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia)
    Directed by Andrej Košak
    Produced by Blade production
    Coproduced by Dynamic Arts, Nama Film, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Shadows of Silence / Sence tišine (Slovenia)
    Directed by Darko Sintič, Jure Kreft
    Produced by Fixmedia

    Shout or You Are Out / Kdor ne skače (Slovenia)
    Directed by Boris Petković
    Produced by Zavod Kineki
    Coproduced by Katapult, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Way to Kauniaro. Dance for Love or Kill and Die. / Kauniaro – Pleši za ljubezen ali ubij in umri (Slovenia)
    Directed by Maja Weiss, Tomo Križnar, Bojana Pivk Križnar
    Produced by Ustanova Toma Križnarja
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Slovenian Features Minority Coproductions in Competition:

    God Will Not Help/ Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jusić
    Produced by Kinorama  
    Coproduced by NightswimmicroFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRTRE-ACT

    Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
    Directed by Visar Morina
    Produced by Vicky Brane, Schuldenberg Films
    Coproduced by List Production, Quetzalcoatl, Eagle Eye Films Kosova, On Film Production, Vertigo
    Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Qendra Kinematografike e Kosovës – QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Qendra Kombëtare e Kinematografisë, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR), Fondation SUISA

    Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)
    Directed by Marina Andree Skop, Vanda Raýmanová
    Produced by PomPom Film, Objectif
    Coproduced by Senca StudioAir ProductionsThis and That Productions247HUBSpotlight ProductionSlovak Television and RadioRadiotelevizija Slovenija
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe -MEDIA, FS iba Film and others

    The Last Slap / Ultimo schiaffo (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Matteo Oleotto
    Produced by Staragara.IT
    Coproduced by SPOK Films, RTV Slovenija, Rai Cinema, Transmedia, Mompracem, Lokafilm
    Supported by MiC - Ministero della Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT, Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, GO! 2025 Nova Gorica - Gorizia Evropska prestolnica culture, the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Diary of Paulina P. / Dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Neven Hitrec
    Produced by Jaka produkcija 
    Coproduced by Invida, Living PicturesBaboon Production 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia

    Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanje ne e za devojčinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski 
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

    A River’s Gaze / Malul Vânăt (Romania, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun
    Produced by Atelier de Film
    Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo ProductionAvanpost, Forest Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

    The Holy Boy / La valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Paolo Strippoli
    Produced by Fandango SPA
    Coproduced by Nightswim, Zavod SPOK
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Djordjević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, RestartStaragara
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

    Published in Slovenia

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