Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2026 Announces Lineup

Ester Ivakič’s Slovenian/Croatian coproduction Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song will open the festival and will also compete for awards.
The 73 films in the competition and 49 out films of the competition will be screened at Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando.
This year, the Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Janez Kovič for his achievement as set production designer and producer.
Panels, discussions and professional meetings will address topics such as the impact of artificial intelligence on filmmaking and postproduction, film heritage and digitalisation, ethical standards in film production, and international cooperation. International networking will take place through events such as the "SloViet Connect: Film between Slovenia and Vietnam" meeting.
Feature Films in Competition:
Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)
Directed by Luka Marčetić
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, 001, Studio Cepelin,
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT
Gaya's World – Follow Me / Gajin svet 3 (Slovenia)
Directed by Peter Bratuša
Produced by Felina
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia)
Directed by Marko Naberšnik
Produced by Perfo Production
Coproduced by Quasar, Kinorama, Biberche, Black Cat Production, Protos Film, Eurimages
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages
Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Ester Ivakič
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Greece, Croatia, North Macedonia, Italy)
Directed by Darko Štante
Produced by Staragara kkk
Coproduced by Graal S.A., Propeler Film, Kaval Film, Staragara IT, RTV Slovenija, ERT – Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT
Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol (Slovenia, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Jan Cvitkovič
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Independent Partners Filmverlag, Propeler Film, Zavod Solsticij
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Nordmedia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europa - MEDIA
Long Documentaries in Competition:
Dance of Life / Ples življenja (Slovenia)
Directed by Siniša Gačič
Produced by Zuhr film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Rebel / Upornica (Slovenia, Spain)
Directed by Anna M. Bofarull
Produced by Cvinger film
Coproduced by Kaboga, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Sicoe Punk Cubist / Sicoe – Punk kubist (Slovenia)
Directed by Vojko Anzeljc
Produced by Mangart
Rock Mounain / Gora rocka (Slovenia)
Directed by Miran Zupanič
Produced by Arsmedia
Coproduced by Zavod Gora rocka, Teleking, Zvokarna, MB Grip
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Punk Under Communist Regime / Punk pod komunističnim režimom (Slovenia, Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Andrej Košak
Produced by Blade production
Coproduced by Dynamic Arts, Nama Film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Shadows of Silence / Sence tišine (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Sintič, Jure Kreft
Produced by Fixmedia
Shout or You Are Out / Kdor ne skače (Slovenia)
Directed by Boris Petković
Produced by Zavod Kineki
Coproduced by Katapult, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
The Way to Kauniaro. Dance for Love or Kill and Die. / Kauniaro – Pleši za ljubezen ali ubij in umri (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Weiss, Tomo Križnar, Bojana Pivk Križnar
Produced by Ustanova Toma Križnarja
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Slovenian Features Minority Coproductions in Competition:
God Will Not Help/ Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Hana Jusić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, RE-ACT
Shame and Money (Germany, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Visar Morina
Produced by Vicky Brane, Schuldenberg Films
Coproduced by List Production, Quetzalcoatl, Eagle Eye Films Kosova, On Film Production, Vertigo
Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Qendra Kinematografike e Kosovës – QKK, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, Qendra Kombëtare e Kinematografisë, Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR), Fondation SUISA
Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)
Directed by Marina Andree Skop, Vanda Raýmanová
Produced by PomPom Film, Objectif
Coproduced by Senca Studio, Air Productions, This and That Productions, 247HUB, Spotlight Production, Slovak Television and Radio, Radiotelevizija Slovenija
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe -MEDIA, FS iba Film and others
The Last Slap / Ultimo schiaffo (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Matteo Oleotto
Produced by Staragara.IT
Coproduced by SPOK Films, RTV Slovenija, Rai Cinema, Transmedia, Mompracem, Lokafilm
Supported by MiC - Ministero della Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT, Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, GO! 2025 Nova Gorica - Gorizia Evropska prestolnica culture, the Slovenian Film Centre
The Diary of Paulina P. / Dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Neven Hitrec
Produced by Jaka produkcija
Coproduced by Invida, Living Pictures, Baboon Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanje ne e za devojčinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Dina Duma
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages
A River’s Gaze / Malul Vânăt (Romania, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Coproduced by Films de Force Majeure, Perfo Production, Avanpost, Forest Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, CNC Aide aux Cinemas du Monde and PACA Region SUD (France), the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages
The Holy Boy / La valle dei sorrisi (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Paolo Strippoli
Produced by Fandango SPA
Coproduced by Nightswim, Zavod SPOK
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Djordjević
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film