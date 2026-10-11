FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: The Lost Son

PORTOROŽ: Darko Štante’s The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which is running 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This sophomore feature from one of the voices of the young generation of Slovenian directors and screenwriters is a coproduction between Slovenia, Greece, Croatia, North Macedonia, and Italy.

Andrej is a successful police detective who deals with domestic violence cases on a daily basis. At one of the interventions, he realises that his estranged younger brother Kristian, whom he has not seen for 12 years, is involved in the case as a bully. Because he left home many years ago, leaving Kristian and his mother to his violent father, Andrej feels responsibility and guilt, and he tries to help his brother. But doing that, he becomes dangerously like him, not to mention that he puts his personal life and professional career on the line.

Jure Henigman, Nejc Cijan Garlatti, Igor Samobor, Lara Vouk, and Tamara Avguštin are in the main cast.

“In this film, I explore the relationships of people who grew up in families marked by violence, examining whether the cycle of intergenerational violence can be broken. The film offers no simple answers. Instead, it opens up space for reflection and dialogue based on emotional experiences,” says director Darko Štante in a statement.

The film is produced by Nina Robnik, Miha Černec and Jožko Rutar through Staragara in coproduction with Graal S.A., Propeler Film, Kaval Film, Staragara IT, RTV Slovenija and ERT – Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation. It is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the Greek Film Centre, ERT - Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, and RE-ACT.

“The budget is approximately 1.3 m EUR,” producer Nina Robnik told FNE.

The 30-days of shooting took place in Ljubljana, Trieste and Gorizia in the autumn of 2023.

Darko Štante, born in 1975 in Ljubljana, graduated from the Faculty of Social Work, and got his master’s degree in film directing at the AGRFT. He worked on a variety of commercial projects as assistant director, and on a series of audiovisual projects as director and screenwriter. His debut feature Consequences (2018, produced by Filmskodruštvo Temporama) premiered at the Toronto IFF and had a successful run at international festivals, received a number of awards, including four Vesna Awards at the Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož in 2018. The film has been distributed in the USA, France, Germany, Taiwan, UK, and Canada, and it was also sold to HBO, Amazon Prime and other VODs. Štante participated in the Berlinale Talents in 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Nina Robnik: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Graal film (Greece)

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Kaval Film (North Macedonia)

Staragara IT (Italy)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

ERT – Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Darko Štante

Screenwriter: Darko Štante

DoP: Peter Zeitlinger

Production designer: Miha Knific

Make-up artist: Matea Katunar

Costume designer: Nikolina Kostanjšek

Editor: Sara Gjergek

Cast: Jure Henigman, Nejc Cijan Garlatti, Igor Samobor, Lara Vouk, Tamara Avguštin, Goran Bogdan, Svit Šturbej, Nika Rozman, Liam Benjamin Štante, Timon Šturbej, Matej Zemljič