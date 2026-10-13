FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song by Ester Ivakič

PORTOROŽ: Ester Ivakič’s Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which is running 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This debut feature, based on a book by Slovenian author Suzana Tratnik, won the FIPRESCI Prize at the 36th edition of the Ljubljana International Film Festival .

Ten-year-old Ida believes that the mysterious angelic singing resounding across the village graveyard is the only thing keeping her beloved Grandma alive. So she decides to join the school choir, even though she is absolutely tone deaf.

The main cast consists of Lana Marić, Liza Muršič, Milena Stropnik, Judita Franković Brdar, and Matej Puc.

“Through the world of childhood loneliness, I wanted to explore the space between the jauntiness of everyday life and the quiet foreboding of impending loss, along with the escape from the inevitability of the latter into imagination, play, solitude, and friendship, places where we seek safety,” says director Ester Ivakič in a statement.

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo was produced by Jerca and Andraž Jerič through Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory with Dinaridi Film (Croatia) as associate producer. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and Creative Europe - MEDIA, with technical support provided by FS Viba Film.

“The budget is approximately 1.1 m EUR,” producer Andraž Jerič told FNE.

The 35-days of shooting took place in the Prekmurje region, at Polhograd’s hills and near the river Kolpa in 2023.

Ester Ivakič, who was born in 1992, graduated in Digital Media and Practices from the School of Arts, University of Nova Gorica with the short film Srdohrd (2016), for which she received a Special Jury Mention at the Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož. She has also studied Film Directing at the AGRFT. She works as a director, scriptwriter and editor and so far has created a number of short films, music videos and animations.

Production Information:

Producer:

Temporama (Slovenia)

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Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Gustav Film (Slovenia)

Film Factory (Slovenia)

Dinaridi Film (Croatia) (associate producer)

Credits:

Director: Ester Ivakič

Screenwriters: Nika Jurman, Ester Ivakič

DoP: Rok K. Nagode

Composers: Alenja Pivko Kneževič, Simon Penšek

Production designer: Eva Ferlan

Make-up artist: Lea Bratušek

Costume designer: Ina Ferlan

Editor: Andrej Nagode

Sound designer: Samo Jurca

Cast: Lana Marić, Liza Muršič, Milena Stropnik, Judita Franković Brdar, Matej Puc, Miranda Trnjanin, Mila Peršin, Lara: Petja Labović, Mila Peršin,Miranda Trnjanin, Eva Stražar, Lara Maria VoukMaruša Majer, Eva Stražar, Petja Labović