FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Girl in the Night

PORTOROŽ: Luka Marčetić’s Girl in the Night is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which is running 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This is then third feature film from the director whose work At Hostar (2016) is still the most viewed feature film in Slovenian history.

To cut through the mundanity of his night shifts, Rok keeps himself busy by stealing chocolate bars at the gas station where he works. One night, he meets a mysterious girl with severe bruises on her face. She only appears at night, is all about fighting crime, and claims to possess superpowers. If he wants to meet her again, Rok will have to come up with a cunning plan, so he decides to steal her bike.

“I’m interested in quiet, shy people who, to some extent, enjoy solitude. They often go unnoticed, yet there is a unique power to their quietness. I’ve always wanted to cast them as vulnerable heroes and antiheroes. This is a story of boredom and the search for friendship in unlikely circumstances,” said director Luka Marčetićin a statement.

Girl in the Night / Dekle noči was produced by Jerca and Andraž Jerič through Temporama in coproduction with 001 and Studio Cepelin. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, while Studio Viba Film provided technical support. “The budget is 890,000 EUR,” producer Andraž Jerič told FNE during the production of the film.

The 28-days of shooting took place in Škofja Loka and Ljubljana in the winter of 2024.

Luka Marčetić, born in 1985 in Zagreb (Croatia), is a Slovenian film director, screenwriter and actor. He graduated from the Institute and Academy of Multimedia in Ljubljana and started experimenting with different audiovisual formats. After being recognised for his short form work, he created Slovenia's first web series Day of Love (2009-2010, produced by DSJ.cre and KN pro) and TV series Paired Up (2015-2019, produced by Pro plus, Filmservis and Temporama). He also directed the low-budget comedy At Hostar (2016, produced by Zavod Ajkule), which became and still is the most viewed feature film in the Slovenian history, followed by a similarly successful sequel At Hostar 2 (2022, produced by Pro plus).

Production Information:

Producer:

Temporama (Slovenia)

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Coproducers:

001 (Slovenia)

Studio Cepelin (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Luka Marčetić

Screenwriter: Luka Marčetić

DoP: Lev Predan Kowarski

Editor: Špela Murenc Škulj

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Production designer: Katarina Riznar

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Costume designer: Katarina Šavs

Composers: Silence – Primož Hladnik in Boris Benko

Cast: Urban Kuntarič, Lara Wolf, Rok Roudi, Nejc Jezernik, Doroteja Nadrah, Maja Sever, Marko Mandić, Nina Valič