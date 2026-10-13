FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Whites Wash at Ninety

PORTOROŽ: Marko Naberšnik’s Whites Wash at Ninety is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which runs 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This feature drama, based on real-life events described in the popular autobiographical novel by Slovenian writer Bronja Žakelj, is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Croatia.

When Bronja was a child, she enjoyed exploring the world with her younger brother and found comfort in her grandmother. Then her carefree life is shattered when she learns of her mother's death from cancer. As she grows up, she struggles with learning difficulties and becomes more interested in boys. At the end of her teenage years, she is diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, but she manages to overcome the disease with unwavering determination. However, tragedy strikes again when her brother dies in a fatal climbing accident. Despite the pain and heartache, Bronja slowly begins to trust again and finds love with a boy named Blaž.

“Directing this film was a unique experience. Dealing with a true story meant that a special approach was needed. A great deal of careful consideration was required to remain faithful to the original story of the novel while applying a cinematic perspective,” says director Marko Naberšnik in a statement.

The film was produced by Aleš Pavlin and Andrej Štritof through Perfo Production in coproduction with Quasar, Kinorama, Biberche, Black Cat Production, and Protos Film. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), and Eurimages.

The 40-day shooting took place in Ljubljana and Vršič, Italian Udine and Trieste, and Croatian Rovinj in the spring - summer of 2024.

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se perenadevetdeset is the fifth feature film by Marko Naberšnik, whose debut film Rooster's Breakfast (2007, Arsmedia) is among the top most-watched Slovenian films of all time.

Production Information:

Producer:

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Aleš Pavlin: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Quasar (Italy)

Kinorama (Croatia)

Biberche (Serbia)

Black Cat Production (North Macedonian)

Protos Film (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Marko Naberšnik

Screenwriters: Bronja Žakelj, Marko Naberšnik

DoP: Max Sušnik

Production designer: Maja Moravec

Editor: Milica Jelača

Make-up artists: Anita Ferčak, Jasmina Mina Ilić

Costume designer: Nadja Bedjanić

Cast: Lea Cok, Anica Dobra, Jurij Zrnec,Tjaša Železnik, Iva Kranjc Bagola, Saša Tabaković, ŽigaŠorli, Polona Juh, Mei Rabič, Jaka Mehle, Blaž Dolenc