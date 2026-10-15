FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Hotel Alcohol

PORTOROŽ: Jan Cvitkovič’s Hotel Alcohol is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which is running 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This is the sixth feature film from the Slovenian director, actor, writer and poet, who gained international recognition with his debut feature Bread and Milk (2001, Vertigo /E-Motion film).

Bako decides to seek treatment for alcoholism in a psychiatric hospital. There he meets Medea, a drug addict, and Drago, a naive and good-natured chess-loving patient. The domineering head physician at the hospital organises a bizarre “Olympics”. The protagonists form a team named Hotel Alcohol, and after their defeat they leave hospital, setting off on a journey towards the sea, which will end in an unexpected place in an unexpected way.

Gregor Baković, Medea Novak, and Dragan Milinović play the main characters.

“My life has always been closely intertwined with people with special needs, alcoholics, people with mental illnesses, and addicts. I want to break down taboos, demystify their world and bring it closer to the viewer, even through humour,” said director Jan Cvitkovič in a statement.

Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol was produced by Slađana Vide through Staragara in coproduction with Independent Partners Film, Propeler Film, and Solsticij. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Nordmedia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

“The budget is 1,391,114 EUR,” producer Slađana Vide told FNE during the production of the film.

The 33-days of shooting took place in Idrija, Ajdovščina and in Gorizia in the autumn of 2024.

Jan Cvitkovič, born in Ljubljana in 1966, is the screenwriter and director of several feature films including Bread and Milk (2001, Vertigo/E-Motion film), Gravehopping (2005, Staragara), Arheo (2011), Šiška Deluxe (2015, Perfo Production), andThe Basics of Killing (2017), as well as of numerous short and documentary films. His films have screened at more than 200 international festivals, winning over 60 awards. In October 2025, he received the prestigious FICE Award in Italy for his film oeuvre.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

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Coproducers:

Independent Partners Film (Germany)

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Solsticij (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jan Cvitkovič

Screenwriter: Jan Cvitkovič

DoP: Jure Černec, ZFS

Production designer: Vasja Kokelj

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Make-up artist: Tinka Prpar

Costume designers: Polonca Valentinčič, Elizabeta Njari

Composers: Edin Đambić, Niko Novak

Cast: Gregor Baković, Medea Novak, Dragan Milinović, Ivo Barišič, Irena Kovačević, Mojca Fatur, Timon Šturbej, Ivo Ban