FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Everything That’s Wrong with You

PORTOROŽ: Urša Menart’s Everything That's Wrong with You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which is running 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. The sophomore feature from the director who won three Vesna Awards for her debut My Last Year as a Loser at the 21st Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož is a coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, and Croatia.

After an emotional collapse that follows her mother’s death, Maruša builds an online bond with Alja, a nurse living in a small coastal town in Germany. Bonding through humour over their shared struggles, Maruša and Alja quickly develop a friendship that is put to the test when they finally meet in person.

“I wanted to make a film about loneliness and friendship as I feel that, despite being hyper-connected, we’re lonelier than ever before. The so-called BFF, often glorified as the most important personal relationship to young women, is hard to find and keep in an era of individuality and alienation,” said directorUrša Menart in a statement.

Everything That's Wrong with You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo was produced by Katja Lenarčič and Danijel Hočevar through Vertigo, in coproduction with Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, and Tidewater Pictures. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MV Filmförderung, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, and RE-ACT, with technical support provided by FS Viba.

“The budget is 1,402,379 EUR,” producer Katja Lenarčič told FNE during the production of the film.

The 30-day shooting took place in the Slovenian towns of Tolmin and Nova Gorica, as well as in German Usedom at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

Urša Menart was born in Ljubljana in 1985. She graduated in Film and TV Directing from the AGRFT. She directed documentaries and co-wrote two feature films: Nightlife (2016, Vertigo) and Half-Sister (2019, Vertigo), both presented at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Her debut feature My Last Year as a Loser (produced by Vertigo) won multiple awards at the 21st Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož, including the Vesna award for Best Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

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Coproducers:

Chromosome Film (Germany)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Tidewater Pictures (Germany)



Credits:

Director: Urša Menart

Screenwriter: Urša Menart

DoP: Roy van Egmond

Editor: Lukas Miheljak

Composers: Simon Penšek, Alenja Pivko Kneževič

Production designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Kristina Savić

Sound designers: Julij Zornik, Ognjen Popić

Cast: Anuša Kodeja, Klara Kuk, Matija Vastl, Kaja Ocvirk, Mojca Fatur, Ivana Percan Kodarin, Marjuta Slamič, Paola Brandenburg, Ernest Brun