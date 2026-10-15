FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Gaya's World – Follow Me

PORTOROŽ: Peter Bratuša’s Gaya's World – Follow Me / Gajin svet 3 is screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which is runnung 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This debut feature is the second sequel to the popular domestic box-office hit Gaya's World, which was shot in 2018 by the same director and the same production company.

The story follows 16-year-old Gaja, whose life is turned upside down when her mother is kidnapped during a humanitarian mission. Stowing away on a rescue mission with a failed detective and a convicted criminal, Gaja discovers courage, true friendship and the fact that even the most unlikely people can change.

The main cast includes Uma Štader, Sebastian Cavazza, Jurij Zrnec, and Ajda Smrekar.

“I wanted to create a gripping coming-of-age adventure that uses humour and action to explore themes like courage, family, friendship, and the consequences of war. Through Gaja’s perspective, the film shows that young people can make a difference and that everyone has the capacity for good,” said director Peter Bratuša in a statement.

The film is produced by Peter Bratuša and Miha Zore through Felina Films, with support from the Slovenian Film Centre. The total budget was 1,505,547 EUR, according to producer Peter Bratuša.

The 30-days of shooting took place at several locations in Ljubljana as well as in the Dolenjska and Gorenjska regions in the summer of 2025.

Peter Bratuša was born in 1962 and studied film photography at the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb. He made two feature films as a DoP and producer, and directed over 250 commercials. He also directed the TV series The Life of Tomaž Kajzer (two seasons in 2014 and 2024), two short films and three feature films: Awakenings (2017), Gaja’s World (2018), and Gaja’s World - This Is My Planet (2022), all of them produced by Felina Films.

Production Information:

Producer:

Felina Films (Slovenia)

Peter Bratuša: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Peter Bratuša

Screenwriters: Peter Bratuša, Špela Levičnik

DoP: Dominik Istenič

Editor: Jan Lovše

Production designer: Miha Ferkov

Costume designer: Monika Lorber

Music: Anže Rozman (Bleeding Fingers, Los Angeles)

Cast: Uma Štader, Sebastian Cavazza, Jurij Zrnec, Ajda Smrekar, Lotos Vincenc Šparovec, Iva Krajnc Bagola, Goran Navojec, Uroš Smolej, Rade, Radolović, Jernej Kogovšek, Vesna Kuzmič, Miha Brajnik, ŽigaFodransperg, Enej Černe Berčič, Neža Smolinsky, Filip Žunić, Mina Švajger, Svit Šturbej, Maj Deu Marinšek, Brina Meterc