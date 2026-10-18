FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026: Dance of Life

PORTOROŽ: Siniša Gačić’s long documentary Dance of Life / Ples življenja won the Vesna award for best documentary, screening in the competition of the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz (13 - 18 October 2026). The film is a heartbreaking intimate portrait of a teacher, who wishes to end her suffering after a long-life illness.

A love story of Alenka and Marijan on the threshold of an inevitable farewell. While 80-year-old Marijan is still full of vitality, his considerably younger partner battles an incurable illness and plans assisted suicide in Switzerland. But as the fateful day approaches, their relationship is deeply shaken by growing doubts.

“Despite millennia of socio-philosophical debate, the dilemma about the right to die remains unresolved. In the film, I was interested in how this issue is resolved within the intimate relationship of a couple who, after nearly 40 years of marriage, are facing the end of their journey together,” said director Siniša Gačić in a statement.

The film was produced by Anja Vrdlovec and Siniša Gačić through Zuhr film. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba.

“The budget was 158,000 EUR,” producer Siniša Gačić told FNE.

The shooting took place throught five years from 2018 until 2023 near Ormož, where the protagonists have lived.

Siniša Gačić, born in 1980, is a journalist and filmmaker with an MA in TV Directing from the AGRF. He won the Vesna award for best film for his socially critical documentary A Fight For (2014, Tramal Films) at the 17th Slovenian Film Festival, and another Vesna award for the best documentary for Daughter of Camorra (2018, Studio Maj) at the 22nd Festival of Slovenian Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zuhr film (Slovenia)

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Credits:

Director: Siniša Gačić

Screenwriters: Siniša Gačić, Andrej Nagode

DoP: Siniša Gačić

Composer: Ivan Antić

Editor: Andrej Nagode

Sound designers: Ivan Antić, Dejan Stojčič

Cast: Alenka Čurin Janžekovč, Marijan Čurin Janžekovič