FESTIVALS: Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song Wins Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2026

PORTOROŽ: Ester Ivakič’s debut feature Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song won the Vesna award for best film at the 29th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which run 13 - 18 October 2026 in Portorož. This coming-of-age drama, based on a book by Slovenian author Suzana Tratnik, won four Vesna Awards altogether.

Luka Marčetić won the Vesna award for best screenplay for his Girl in the Night, which also won another two Vesna awards (best photography and editing) together with the Slovenian FIPRESCI Award.

Darko Štante won the Vesna award for best director for The Lost Son, and the film won another Vesna award for production design (Miha Knific).

The Vesna awards for acting went to Anuša Kodelja in Urša Menart’s Everything That’s Wrong With You and to Gregor Baković in Jan Cvitkovič’s Hotel Alcohol.

Siniša Gačić’s Dance of Life won the Vesna award for the best documentary.

The Audience Vesna Award went to the documentary The Way to Kauniaro. Dance for Love or Kill and Die directed by Maja Weiss, Tomo Križnar, and Bojana Pivk Križnar.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Vesna Award for Best Director:

Darko Štante for The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Grece, Croatia, North Macedonia, Italy)

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Graal S.A., Propeler Film, Kaval Film, Staragara IT, RTV Slovenija, ERT – Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the Greek Film Centre, the ERT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:

Luka Marčetić for Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by 001, Studio Cepelin

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Anuša Kodelja in Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Chromosome Film, RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Tidewater

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MV Filmförderung, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration of the Republic of Slovenia, RE-ACT, FS Viba

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Gregor Baković in Hotel Alcohol / Hotel Alkohol (Slovenia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Jan Cvitkovič

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Independent Partners Film, Propeler Film, Solsticij

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija, Nordmedia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Klara Kuk in Everything That’s Wrong With You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Matej Puc in Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Vesna Award for Best Photography:

Lev Predan Kowarski for Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Alenja Pivko Kneževič and Simon Penšek for Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Vesna Award for Best Editing:

Špela Murenc Škulj for Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić

Vesna Award for Best Production Design:

Miha Knific for The Lost Son / Izgubljeni sin (Slovenia, Grece, Croatia, North Macedonia, Italy)

Directed by Darko Štante

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:

Mateja Fajt for Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanje ne e za devojčinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:

Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska for The Last Slap / Ultimo schiaffo (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Matteo Oleotto

Produced by Staragara.IT

Coproduced by SPOK Films, RTV Slovenija, Rai Cinema, Transmedia, Mompracem, Lokafilm

Supported by MiC - Ministero della Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT, Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, GO! 2025 Nova Gorica - Gorizia Evropska prestolnica culture, the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Sound:

Samo Jurca for Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

The Thing to Be Done / Kar je treba storiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

Produced by Fade In

Coproduced by Theory at Work, Urgh!, RTV Slovenija, 001

Supported by MiC - Ministero della Cultura, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT, Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission – FVG, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, GO! 2025 Nova Gorica - Gorizia Evropska prestolnica culture, the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Italy, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia)

Directed by Marko Naberšnik

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Quasar, Kinorama, Biberche, Black Cat Production, Protos Film

Supported by by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

Dance of Life / Ples življenja (Slovenia)

Directed by Siniša Gačić

Produced by Zuhr film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Short Film:

Little House / Hiška (Slovenia)

Directed by Nika Jurman

Produced by Vertigo

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:

Cosmonauts / Kozmonavti (Slovenia)

Directed by Leo Černic

Produced by Finta Film

Vesna Award for Best Experimental AV Work:

The Ninth Peak / Deveti vrh (Slovenia)

Directed by Gregor Kocjančič

Produced by Gregor Kocjančič

Vesna Award for Best Student Film:

Our Walls / Naše zdi / Naši zidovi (Czech Republic)

Directed by Žiga Divjak

Produced by FAMU

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Everything I Have Ever Wanted to Hear / Vse, kar sem kadarkoli želela slišati (Slovenia)

Directed by Ema Paš

Produced by AGRFT

Vesna Audience Award:

The Way to Kauniaro. Dance for Love or Kill and Die. / Kauniaro – Pleši za ljubezen ali ubij in umri (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Weiss, Tomo Križnar, Bojana Pivk Križnar

Produced by Ustanova Toma Križnarja

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

Shadows of Silence / Sence tišine (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sintič, Jure Kreft

Produced by Fixmedia

Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:

Girl in the Night / Dekle noči (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić