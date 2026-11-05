Martin Steblovnik Takes Over Slovenian Film Centre as Nataša Bučar Concludes Her Mandate

LJUBLJANA: Martin Steblovnik has been named acting director of the Slovenian Film Centre ( SFC ) as Nataša Bučar, who led the main film institution in Slovenia for a decade, has concluded her second mandate.

Martin Steblovnik graduated in Law and previously spent over 15 years in the SFC serving as the Head of Legal Affairs. His transitional term as acting director on 20 October 2026 is slated to run until a permanent director is officially named via a public open call, with a statutory limit lasting no later than 20 April 2027.

Nataša Bučar left a significant impact in terms of the financial strengthening of Slovenian film, greater diversity in film production, the rise of female directors together with a substantial influx of new, young creative talent into the Slovenian film sector and greater international visibility and recognition for Slovenian cinema.

She successfully integrated Slovenian film policy into the European grid, culminating in her appointment as Slovenia’s representative on the Eurimages Board of Management in early 2026.

During Bučar’s mandate, the financial resources allocated to the SFC more than doubled, increasing from roughly 4 m EUR in 2016 to a record-breaking 13.1 m EUR in 2026. She also introduced targeted funding categories designed to address long-standing gaps in Slovenian cinema, launching micro-budget feature film grants and genre films script development grants as well as financial backing for quality live-action TV series. Under her guidance, Slovenian animated films established themselves as distinct and globally successful artistic assets and the SFC established a structured practice of digitally restoring classic Slovenian heritage films, ensuring the legal and physical preservation of cultural masterpieces for future generations.

Bučar left a significant institutional mark on both national media policy and the internal strategic direction of the agency. She fundamentally modernised the agency's internal blueprint, culminating in the adoption of the formal strategy for the 2025–2029 period. Bučar approached legislative drafting not just from a bureaucratic perspective, but as an industry advocate seeking to modernise how Slovenia defines and funds the audiovisual sector.

“Over the last decade, I have had the privilege of contributing to the transformation of Slovenian cinema into a more visible, confident, and internationally recognised voice within the European film landscape. I am proud of the stronger foundations we have laid for future generations of filmmakers, especially for women, and I firmly believe that the true power of cinema lies not in the size of a country, but in the originality and authenticity of its stories and the enabling conditions that the country provides for its filmmakers,” Nataša Bučar told FNE.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia appointed Nataša Bučar for the position of the director of the SFC on 1 December 2016 and again in 2021 for the next five years. She stepped down slightly ahead of the official end of her term to transition into her new role at the Assistant Director of the International Centre of Graphic Arts in Ljubljana.