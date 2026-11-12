PRODUCTION: Goran Vojnović Wraps Shooting Yugoslavia, My Fatherland

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian writer, screenwriter and director Goran Vojnović has entered postproduction with his fifth feature filmYugoslavia, My Fatherland. The Slovenian/Macedonian/Serbian/Croatian production is based on Vojnović’s novel of the same title, which has been translated into 21 languages and has received many awards.

Thirty-three-year-old Vladan Borojević, an assistant professor at the Faculty of Arts, lives a normal life with his girlfriend Nadja, until one evening he sees a soldier in a photography, who looks like his late father. He types his father’s name into an internet search engine and suddenly everything changes. For almost 20 years, Vladan was convinced that his father, a newspaperman for the Yugoslav People’s Army, had died in the war, but it turns out that he is alive. What’s more, the general Nedeljko Borojević is accused of war crimes and has been hiding from the international court in Hague for years.

The screenplay was written by Vojnović and Aleksandar Popovski in collaboration with Stefan Arsenijević as a script consultant.

Matevž Sluga, Klara Kuk, Nataša Barbara Gračner and Dragan Mičanović are in the main cast.

"The war crimes of our fathers do not become time-barred; they do not disintegrate along with states, nor do they fade away with the ideas in whose name they were committed. War crimes are not forgotten and do not die with the victims, their relatives, or their descendants, even when the names of the perpetrators and their victims are lost, and even when societies discover the allure of oblivion. War crimes permeate the air, flow into the rivers, and seep into the earth, until, eventually, they enter our very blood,” says director and writer Goran Vojnović.

Yugoslavia, My Fatherland / Jugoslavija, moja dežela is produced by Boštjan Ikovic through Arsmedia in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, DFPM Kino Oko (North Macedonia), Set Sail Films (Serbia), Tuna Film-E (Croatia), MB Grip, NuFrame, and Zvokarna (Slovenia). It is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and the North Macedonia Film Agency, with technical support provided by FS Viba. The development co-funding came from Creative Europe MEDIA.

“The budget is estimated at 1.6 m EUR,” producer Boštjan Ikovic told FNE.

The 35-day shooting took place at various locations in Slovenia, in Pula (Croatia), Visoko (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Novi Sad and its surroundings (Serbia), and also in Vienna (Austria).

The film wrapped shooting on 22 October 2026 and is expected to be finished in November 2027.

Goran Vojnović, born in 1980, graduated in film and TV directing from the AGRFT. As a writer, he has won the highest Slovenian literary award, Kresnik, three times, and received the prestigious Prešeren’s Fund Award. He made his directorial debut with the feature film Piran Pirano (2010, Arsmedia), which won the awards for best film and best actor (Mustafa Nadarević) at the SEE Film Festival in Paris in 2011.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arsmedia (Slovenia)

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Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

DFPM Kino Oko (North Macedonia)

Set Sail Films (Serbia)

Tuna Film-E (Croatia)

MB Grip (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Zvokarna (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Goran Vojnović

Screenwriters: Goran Vojnović, Aleksandar Popovski

Script doctor: Stefan Arsenijević

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Composer: Kiril Džajkovski

Production designer: Nataša Rogelj

Make-up artist: Goran Ignjatovski

Costume designer: Jelena Proković

Sound designer: Boštjan Kačičnik

Cast: Matevž Sluga, Klara Kuk, Nataša Barbara Gračner, Dragan Mičanović, Zoran Cvijanović, Izudin Bajrović, Igor Samobor, Polona Juh, Gregor Baković, Jasna Žalica, Robert Korošec, Kaja Petrovič, Bojan Emeršič, Barbara Cerar, Benjamin Krnteić, Jernej Kogovšek, Urška Taufer