FESTIVALS: Sofia Film Fest Postpones 2020 Edition

SOFIA: Following an order of Bulgaria’s Minister of Health related to the registered cases of COVID-19, the director of the Sofia Film Festival Stefan Kitanov announced that the 24th edition of the festival will not kick off on 12 March 2020 but will be postponed. The same goes for Sofia Meetings, the industry segment of the festival.
“All measures include the prohibition of cultural public events and mass gatherings of people on the territory of Bulgaria. Our actions comply with the agreed measures and recommendations of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Healthcare and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality”, according to an official statement from the festival.
In turn, the Minister of Culture Boil Banov told the local media that he is expecting the quarantine to last no longer than a week.
In an open letter, which has been circulated in the media, the Bulgarian Association of Cinemas is protesting against the decision.