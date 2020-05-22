Nu Boyana Film Studios to Restart Production in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Nu Boyana Film Studios are restarting production work after a break of nearly two months due to the COVID pandemic. Bulgaria lifted most of its confinement restrictions on 13 May 2020.

Nu Boyana Film Studios’ COVID-19 Protocol was announced on 18 May. The main working places and equipment have been cleaned and reconstructed in order to allow physical distance between workers. The safety Protocol, drafted during the lockdown period, was proposed to the Bulgarian film community for discussion and to the Ministry of Health for approval.

FNE asked Yariv Lerner, CEO of Nu Boyana Film Studios, when he was expecting the green light for shooting in the studios to be officially given by the Bulgarian authorities. „We are awaiting a response from the government but they have not indicated which day it will be. We expect travel restrictions to be eased by 14 June. We have already started servicing small projects, and we expect to be filming Till Death by director S.K. Dale by the end of the month. We have two films awaiting their start dates once the government regulations in regards to travel are announced,” Lerner told FNE.

Launched during the Berlinale European Film Market, the shooting of Till Death (Millennium Media) was scheduled in Bulgaria for March 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of 22 May the ban for citizens from the EU and the Schengen countries will be lifted.