FNE at Golden Rose 2020: Till the Final Caprice

VARNA: Ivan Yurukov’s debut Till the Final Caprice will screen in the main competition of the 38th Golden Rose National Film Festival (24 September - 1 October 2020). It is an independent film produced over the course of five years.

Actor/director Ivan Yurukov and Rossen Stanev wrote the script. The story follows a talented violinist’s obsession with Niccolo Paganini‘s famous 24 Caprices. His ambition is to play them to perfection, not for the audience, but for himself. He decides to replace glamorous concert halls for a small deserted village. After the final 24th Caprice, he puts an end to his life.

“The pursuit of perfection is the goal of the protagonist. Once achieved, he loses interest. Perfection in itself is a utopia, but the aspiration to it educates people in a subtle sensitivity to beauty", director Yurukov told the Bulgarian media. ”Our film could happen only thanks to the extraordinary motivation of the team. With very few exceptions the actors were the prototypes of their roles. Everyone in front or behind the camera worked hard and the people became real co-authors ", Yurukov added.

Despite being one of Bulgaria’s most active actors, Yurukov does not act in the film. For him “performing or directing requires full devotion and it is impossible to do both”. Shot between trips and during live concerts, the charismatic Bulgarian violin virtuoso Svetlin Roussev appears in several sequences. Georgi Tenev, Stoyan Mladenov, Marti Todorova and Pepi Todorov also took part in the film.

The financing of the production went hand in hand with the shooting. In order to fund the film Yurukov launched a massive campaign for pre-purchasing tickets. One could choose different options offering various forms of meeting the team. Artist Stoyan Bozhkilov also dedicated a painting to the film.

The film was produced by Vagabonti Films, with a micro budget.

The premiere was planned for 15 March 2020 during the 24th Sofia Film Festival, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown it did not take place. A new premiere is scheduled for 5 October 2020 as one of the Bulgarian titles in the festival’s autumn edition.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vagabonti Films

Ivan Yurukov, Julia Atanasova

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ivan Yurukov

Scriptwriter: Ivan Yurukov, Rossen Stanev

DoP: Galina Vassileva

Composer: Raya Shopova

Cast: Georgi Tenev, Stoyan Mladenov, Marti Todorov, Pepi Todorov, Svetlin Roussev