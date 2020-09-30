FNE at Golden Rose 2020: Last Call

VARNA: Ivaylo Penchev’s film Last Call, produced by Urban Media/ Cinemaq , will screen in the main competition of the 38th Golden Rose National Film Festival (24 September - 1 October 2020).

The plot is a cocktail of comic and dramatic situations occurring after a writer of respectable age accidentally fails to commit suicide. Finding himself at the centre of numerous absurd events, he saves the life of a young woman and rediscovers the lost ties with his family.

Bozhan Petrov, Ivaylo Penchev and Vesel Tsankov wrote the script intertwining several parallel actions. “It is the same team which worked on my previous comedy Holiday Makers (Urban Media). We like to use real stories that we lived and to reinvent them funnily”, Penchev told FNE. “I believe that what people see on the screen should look truthful to them. They should not wonder what is happening and how”.

The cast is composed of around 30 actors with nearly half of them first-rate Bulgarian comedians. Vasil Banov, Phillip Avramov, Malin Krastev, Anton Radichev, Yana Marinova, Stefan Denolyubov and Gerasim Georgiev-Gero are among them.

The shooting lasted five weeks and took place in May and June 2019 in Sofia and the Sinemoretz Black Sea village. According to the director, “the region is unique because of its poetical landscapes”.

Georgi Chelebiev is the DoP. “This time, I decided to work with a younger professional and I think I was right, as he brought new energy to the film. The same goes for the composer Georgy Strezov, who is only 25 years old and has a completely different perspective on today’s life” Penchev added.

The film was produced by Urban Media in coproduction with Cinemaq and the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center.

A month before the final edit, producer Stoyan Stoyanov organised a test screening in a theatre for nearly a hundred viewers of different ages and social backgrounds. “The reactions of the audience were very useful to me. Thanks to them I could shorten the film by an episode and a half”, Penchev concluded.

Production Information:

Producer:

Urban Media

National Coproducer:

Cinemaq

Credits:

Director: Ivaylo Penchev

Scriptwriters: Ivaylo Penchev, Bozhan Petrov, Vesel Tzankov

DoP: Georgi Chelebiev

Production Designer: Miroslav Marinov

Composer: George Strezov

Editor: Stefan Boyadziev

Cast: Vasil Banov, Maria Bakalova, Phillip Avramov, Malin Krastev, Anton Radichev, Yana Marinova, Stefan Denolyubov, Gerasim Georgiev-Gero