Reel 2 Reel Films to Release Danny. Legend. God.

SOFIA: UK based Reel 2 Reel Films will launch the release of the sarcastic thriller Danny. Legend. God. by Bulgarian-born director Yavor Petkov, currently living and working in London.

The deal was negotiated by Hewes Pictures, handling the worldwide distribution rights. It provides a release through all platforms across North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland in 2021. Hewes Pictures has also landed a NYC theatrical release that will begin the week leading up to the film's VOD release date.

An expert in financial crime prevention himself, Yavor Petkov wrote, directed and produced his feature debut through his UK company Shipka in cooperation with Bulgaria’s Debut Film as executive producer.

“The deal is great news because the UK, Ireland and North America are important territories but also because it will generate further interest from distributors around the world. There was already quite a lot going on at AFM, so hopefully more deals will be announced soon. This is a universal story which I think has become even more relevant in the last couple of years. The same goes for the character of Danny, who probably should not seem too absurd or unbelievable to anyone today,” Petkov told FNE.

The film will be available on TVOD on the gledam.bg platform starting from 29 January 2021.

“Our de facto home territory Bulgaria is a small but very important market for us and we already saw great reactions in 2020 at the Sofia Film Fest and the Varna Golden Rose Film Fest, where our DoP Rumen Vasilev won the best Cinematographer Award,“ Petkov added.

Shot in Bulgaria in 2019, the film tells the story of an arrogant Eastern European city councilor and businessman Danny, who blows the intention of a foreign film crew to shoot a documentary about money laundering.