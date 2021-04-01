Bulgaria Re-Opens Cinemas

SOFIA: Bulgaria's Ministry of Health has allowed the re-opening of cinemas on 1 April 2021, together with theatres, museums, galleries, libraries and circus performances, but only at 30% of their capacity.

The activity of restaurants and entertainment centres will be allowed indoors from 6.00 a.m. to 11 p.m. As restaurants in malls and commercial centres will not be allowed to function, the consumption of drinks and food will not be possible, even if the respective cinemas are open.

Classes in dance, creative and musical arts are also allowed starting 1 April 2021.

Forced to follow the anti COVID-19 epidemic measures, which ordered the closure of all cinemas throughout the country from 22 to 31 March 2021, the 25th Anniversary Sofia Film Fest will now restart with some of the films that could not meet the audience live. The festival will restart from 2 to 8 April 2021 presenting highlights from its traditional programmes in cinemas.

A record of over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for 24 hours was identified on 31 March 2021. Bulgaria has had 338,426 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including 69,666 active ones.