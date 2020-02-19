Czech films at Berlinale 2020
Charlatan
BERLINALE SPECIAL GALA
World Premiere
Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovak Republic 2020 / 118 min
Directed by: Agnieszka Holland
Produced by: Šárka Cimbalová, Kevan Van Thompson / Marlene Film Productions (CZ)
Co-produced by: Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Madants (PL), Furia Film (SK), Czech Television (CZ), Barrandov Studio (CZ), Radio and Television Slovakia (SK), CertiCon (CZ) and Magiclab (CZ)
Inspired by the true story of herbalist Jan Mikolášek, who dedicated his life to caring for the sick in spite of the immense obstacles he faced in his private and public life. Born at the turn of the 20th century, Mikolasek wins fame and fortune using unorthodox treatment methods to cure a wide range of diseases. Already a local institution in Czechoslovakia before World War II, the healer gains in reputation and wealth whether during the Nazi occupation or under the Communist rule. One after the other, every regime will want to use his skills and in return gives him protection. But how high shall be the costs to maintain this status as the tide turns?
SCREENINGS
THU 27/02 | 12:15 | Berlinale Palast (press)
THU 27/02 | 18:45 | Berlinale Palast
FRI 28/02 | 09:30 | Haus der Berlinel Festspiele
FRI 28/02 | 13:00 | Friedrichstadt-Palast
SAT 29/02 | 21:00 | Haus der Berlinel Festspiele
MARKET SCREENINGS
SAT 22/02 | 16:00 | CinemaxX 4
MON 24/02 | 09:00 | CinemaxX 4
SALES
Julien Razafindranaly / Films Boutique
Julien Razafindranaly / Films Boutique
FESTIVALS
Isabel Ivars / Films Boutique
Isabel Ivars / Films Boutique
Films Boutique
Gropius Bau No. 26
+49 30 780956 - 409
INTERNATIONAL PRESS
Claudia Tomassini / claudiatomassini + associates
Claudia Tomassini / claudiatomassini + associates
Distant Journey / The Long Journey
BERLINALE CLASSICS
Czechoslovakia 1948 / 104 min
Directed by: Alfréd Radok
Produced by: Československý státní film (CZ)
Alfréd Radok’s debut still gives a unique answer to the question of how to express the inexpressible. The film does not translate the horror of the Terezín concentration camp directly, but through a comparison of the different visions that shaped the horrific reality of the Holocaust. The multilayered art report therefore combines a melodramatic story, echoes of expressionism and a self-reflective play with documentary and fiction.
The film will be screened in digitally restored form, which was created in 2019 under the supervision of the National Film Archive.
SCREENINGS
SUN 23/02 | 14:30 | CinemaxX 8
FRI 28/02 | 14:30 | CinemaxX 8
SALES & FESTIVALS
Tomáš Žůrek / NFA, Prague
Tomáš Žůrek / NFA, Prague
+420 778 487 858
PRESS
Veronika Bokšteflová / NFA, Prague
Veronika Bokšteflová / NFA, Prague
+420 778 522 709
FREM
FORUM
International Premiere
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic 2019 / 73 min
Directed by: Viera Čákanyová
Produced by: Nina Numankadic / Hypermarket Film (CZ)
Co-produced by: Punkchart films (SK), Czech Television (CZ)
The film is a reaction to the current wave of post-humanist thinking caused by the development of technology and artificial intelligence as well as the climate crisis. The human species is beginning to realize its insignificance and transience, and human identity has found itself in a crisis. The film attempts to reflect this feeling by creating a dehumanized and alienated view of landscape and nature beyond human perception of reality. Incomplete thoughts and fragments of dialogue, diverse music interrupted by rushes and glitches, and the seemingly confused, unanchored camera, create a disturbing, philosophical reflection on the limits of anthropocentric thinking.
SCREENINGS
FRI 21/02 | 19:30 | Arsenal Cinema 1
FRI 21/02 | 22:00 | CinemaxX 6 (press)
SAT 22/02 | 11:30 | Delphi Filmpalast
TUE 25/02 | 22:00 | Zoo Palast 2
SAT 29/02 | 11:00 | Zoo Palast 2
SALES & FESTIVALS
Nina Numankadic / Hypermarket Film
Nina Numankadic / Hypermarket Film
+420 606 613 058
Leaf
GENERATION KPLUS
World Premiere
Czech Republic 2020 / 6 min
Directed by: Aliona Baranova
Produced by: Lukáš Gregor / Univerzita Tomáš Bati ve Zlíně (CZ)
A huge sailor receives a lovely autumn leaf from a little girl. It reminds him of his home. How long has he been away? The sailor takes off after his memories. What will he find there?
SCREENINGS
TUE 25/02 | 10:00 | Urania
WED 26/02 | 09:30 | Zoo Palast 1
THU 27/02 | 09:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain
SUN 01/03 | 11:00 |CinemaxX 1
SALES & FESTIVALS
Luce Grosjean / Miyu Distribution
Luce Grosjean / Miyu Distribution
+33 663 766 212
Servants
ENCOUNTERS
World Premiere
Slovak Republic, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland 2020 / 80 min
Directed by: Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by: Ivan Ostrochovský, Albert Malinovský, Katarína Tomková (SK)
Co-produced by: Point Film (RO), Radio and Television Slovakia (SK), Negativ (CZ), Film and Music Entertainment (IE), Libra Film Productions (RO), Hai Hui Productions (RO), sentimentalfilm (SK)
The year is 1980. Michal and Juraj are students at a theological seminary in totalitarian Czechoslovakia. Fearing the dissolution of their school, the tutors are moulding the students into a shape satisfactory to the ruling Communist Party. Each of the young seminarians must decide if he will give into the temptation and choose the easier way of collaborating with the regime, or if he will subject himself to draconian surveillance by the secret police.
SCREENINGS
MON 24/02 | 11:00 | CinemaxX 3 (press)
MON 24/02 | 17:30 | CinemaxX 7
TUE 25/02 | 18:00 | Cubix 6
WED 26/02 | 22:00 | International
SUN 01/03 | 10:00 | Cubix 6
MARKET SCREENINGS
THU 20/02 | 17:00 | CinemaxX 10
SUN 23/02 | 13:55 | CinemaxX 10
SALES
Laurent Daniélou / LOCO films
Laurent Daniélou / LOCO films
+ 33 664 209 160
Arnaud Godart / LOCO films
Arnaud Godart / LOCO films
+ 33 615 901 819
FESTIVALS
Rose VIVES
Rose VIVES
+33 623 967 018
INTERNATIONAL PRESS
Gloria Zerbinati
Gloria Zerbinati
+33 786 800 282
Czech films and co-productions at European Film Market
Several Czech films or co-productions released during the last months (Cook F**k Kill, Let There Be Light, The Sleepers) and brand-new features (Scumbag, Mucha: The Story of an Artist Who Created a Style) will be screened at the market. You can find the full list of films and screenings HERE.
Czech Film Fund in Berlin
Helena Bezděk Fraňková, Director of Czech Film Fund
Helena Bezděk Fraňková, Director of Czech Film Fund
27-28 February, 2020
Markéta Šantrochová, Head of Czech Film Center
Markéta Šantrochová, Head of Czech Film Center
+420 724 329 948 | 21-26 February, 2020
Barbora Ligasová, Festival Relations - Feature Films
Barbora Ligasová, Festival Relations - Feature Films
+420 778 487 863 | 19-27 February, 2020
Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts
Vítězslav Chovanec, Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts
+420 778 487 864 | 20-26 February, 2020
Jaroslav Kejzlar, Editor & Communication
Jaroslav Kejzlar, Editor & Communication
+420 601 326 883 | 22-24 February, 2020
Pavlína Žipková, Head of Czech Film Commission
Pavlína Žipková, Head of Czech Film Commission
+420 603 554 044 | 21-25 February, 2020
Dominika Konečná, Czech Film Commission
Dominika Konečná, Czech Film Commission
21-25 February, 2020