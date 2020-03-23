ZLIN: The 60th edition of the Zlín Film Festival has been postponed from 29 May-6 June 2020 to 4-10 September 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Transilvania IFF is receiving applications for its coproduction platform Transilvania Pitch Stop while waiting until April to decide if it will postpone its 19th edition.
The change of the 60th Zlín Film Festival's date will also affect the traditional part of the supporting programme of the Clapperboard Salon. The Clapperboard Tour 2020, which was set to start last week in Prague, was also suspended. An alternative date and form of the project are under discussion.
While the team of the Transilvania IFF will decide in April 2020 if it will postpone its 19th edition due on 29 May-7 June 2020, projects for the coproduction platform Transilvania Pitch Stop are welcome till 31 March 2020.
Transilvania Pitch Stop is scheduled for 5-6 June 2020 and it is open for feature films of first and sophomore directors coming from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, the Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia. The deadline for applications is 31 March 2020.
The projects can be in different stages of development. To be eligible, they must have at least 15% of the budget secured and should be designed from the outset as a European coproduction, other than in purely financial terms, between at least two member states of the Eurimages Fund (ideally, but not mandatory, between states from the countries mentioned as eligible).
A jury of international professionals will hand the Eurimages Co-production Development Award valued at 20.000 euro. The complete list of awards will be announced before the festival.
