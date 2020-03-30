ZLIN: The Zlin Film Festival, the world’s oldest and largest film festival for children, has announced that it will delay this year’s event until September. The 60th edition of the festival was originally scheduled to take place from 29 May to 6 June 2020. The new dates are 4 to 10 September 2020.
The festival draws thousands of area school children and has more recently partnered with other European film festivals for children to create an industry platform for children’s films.
Festival President Čestmír Vančura said in a statement: “It is to our extreme sorrow that this year children will not be able to celebrate both this festival and the approaching end of the school year at our festival, due to our postponing it. Instead of celebrating the end of the school year with children, we plan to welcome the beginning of the next one with them.”
The festival’s very popular Clapperboard Tour, which features clapperboards painted or decorated by famous Czech personalities, that are auctioned off during the festival, was due to begin at the end of March. The festival is considering re-scheduling it for a later date, as well as making the entire collection available online. A second major event taking place during the festival, a half-marathon, has also been re-scheduled for September.