FESTIVALS: Zlin Fest 2020 Announces Competition Films

ZLIN: The delayed 60th Zlin Film Festival for Children and Youth , originally scheduled for the week of 29 May – 6 June 2020, has announced the selection of competition films for its rescheduled dates of 4 – 10 September.

Among the films in the main competition is the Czech/Slovak/Latvian coproduction The Pack, the debut film from director Tomáš Polenský, which was shot in Zlin.

"Each of the films that will be fighting here for the Golden Slipper will be presented in the Czech Republic for the first time,” ZFF artistic director Markéta Pášmová said. The films chosen for the youth competition share a common coming-of-age theme, according to Pášmová.

More information about the selection can be found at https://www.zlinfest.cz/en/26787n-zlin-film-festival-presents-the-competition-films.