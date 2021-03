PRAGUE: The Finale Plzen festival of Czech and Slovak films will be held 24 – 29 September 2021, instead of its traditional April dates.

The Czech Republic is currently experiencing one of the worst rates of COVID-19 per capita worldwide, and the country has been in near-total lockdown since the end of December 2020.

In a brief statement, the festival said, “We shall wait for more films and better epidemiological situation. We hope to meet under conditions as normal as possible - together, in the cinema and in good health.”