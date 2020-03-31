TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center responds to the COVID-19 crisis with the launch of online film screenings, with 27 films already signed on to be part of the initiative.
The “Stay home, watch Georgian cinema!” initiative of the National Film Center and its National Film Club presented its first screening on 25 March at 19:00. The programme will last through the month of April.
The selection of films ranges from older ones to titles distributed in 2019 and 2020. Zaza Khalvashi's film Namme has already been screened online. Levan Tutberidze, Salomé Alexi-Meskhishvili, Lasha Tskvitinidze and others have joined this initiative and the GNFС announced the participation of films from the following directors: Levan Koghuashvili, Nana Janelidze and Tinatin Gurchiani, among others.
The Georgian filmmakers who have joined the initiative will have their films distributed online for free. Parachute Films has created a comprehensive list of award-winning and undiscovered short and feature films by Georgian filmmakers, who share their work online for free to encourage people to stay home and flatten the COVID-19 curve. All the films are subtitled in English and the list is updated daily upon the request of the filmmakers. The programme uses the tagline: For the love of film, stay home, stay safe and enjoy Georgian cinema! #stayhome #flattenthecurve.