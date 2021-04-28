OBITUARY: Georgian Actor Kakhi Kavsadze

TBILISI: Legendary Georgian actor Kakhi Kavsadze (85) died of Coronavirus complications on 27 April 2021. Kavsadze was a leading actor at the Shota Rustaveli State Drama Theatre and starred in over 90 films.

He was diagnosed with Coronavirus at the end of November 2020. He was discharged home after several weeks of treatment, but returned to hospital when his health deteriorated.

Born in Tbilisi in 1935, Kakhi Kavsadze graduated in Acting from the Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film University in 1959. He debuted in the cinema in the 1950s with Song of Eteri by Siko Dolidzeand (produced by Georgian Film).

His most memorable films include White Sun of the Desert (1970) by Vladimir Motyl (produced by Lenfilm), The Saplings (1972) by Rezo Chkheidze (produced by Georgian Film), Love at First Sight (1975) by Rezo Esadze (produced by Lenfilm), The Wishing Tree (1976) by Tengiz Abuladze (produced by Georgian Film), Three Days of Hot Summer (1981) by Merab Kokochashvili (produced by Georgian Film), Repentance (1984) by Tengiz Abuladze (produced by Georgian Film) and Blind Dates (2013) by Levan Koguashvili (produced by Milimeter Film).

Kakhi Kavsadze received the People's Artist of Georgia Award in 1981 and was a laureate of the Kote Marjanishvili and Shota Rustaveli State Prizes in 2009 and 2010, respectively.