FNE at Tbilisi IFF 2021: Brighton 4th

TBILISI: Brighton 4th, the third feature film by Levan Koguashvili, screens in the main competition of the 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival , which opened in an online format on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December. The films will be screened on the online platform Festival Scope and will be free for the public.

Brighton 4th is a coproduction between Georgia, Monaco, Russia, Bulgaria and the USA. The film tells the story of a Georgian father, a former wrestler, who travels to Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, New York, to help his son out of a gambling debt. The director uses authentic non-pro actors in the cast of the film, which looks at the underbelly of life in the immigrant community in Brighton Beach. The film has primarily Georgian and Russian dialogue, with some English. The main role was played by former Olympic wrestling champion Levan Tediashvili.

The budget was 1.1 m EUR, funded with 190,000 EUR in January 2016 from the Georgian National Film Center and 100,000 EUR from the Bulgarian National Film Center. The film was partially shot at Nu Boyana Film Studios.

The film premiered at the 20th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, where it racked up three prizes and received an award from Netflix toward the film’s distribution. Kino Lorber has acquired US rights and will release the film there in January 2022. Loco Films is handling the sales.

Brighton 4th was produced by Kino Iberica (Georgia) and coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest (Bulgaria), Moskvich Films (Russia), KNM Monaco (Monaco), Broken Cage Studio (USA), Give Me Liberty Mfg (USA). The film was supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Cartu Foundation (Georgia).

The producers are Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt, and the coproducers are Boris Frumin, Stefan Kitanov, Mira Staleva and Abylay Zhakashov. Armen Zuloyan, Tinatin Berdzenishvili, Rusudan Manjgaladze are the executive producers.

Levan Koguashvili graduated from the Tisch School of Art's Graduate Film Programme in 2006. His debut feature Street Days, produced by Independent Film Project and Moving Pictures, premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and his sophomore feature Blind Dates, produced by Kino Iberica and Millimeter Film, premiered at the Toronto IFF.

Production information:

Producer:

Kino Iberica (Georgia)

email contact

Coproducers:

Art Fest (Bulgaria)

KNM (Monaco)

Moskvich (Russia)

Broken Cage (USA)

Credits:

Director: Levan Koguashvili

Script: Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili

DoP: Phedon Papamichael

Produced by Olena Yershova, Irakli Rodonaya, Stefan Kitanov, Michel Merkt

Cast: Levan Tedaishili, Kakhi Kavsadze, Stefaniya Makarova, Nadezhda Mikhalkova, Tornike Bziava, Lew Gardner, Giorgi Kipshidze, Anastasia Romashko, Irakli Kavsadze, Giorgi Tabidze, Laura Rekhviashvili, Yuri Zur